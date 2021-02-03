Chief economist update: RBA extends QE

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) painted a pretty picture of the Australian economy in its first board meeting for 2021.

RBA governor Philip Lowe's statement at the conclusion of the Australian central bank's February meeting was optimistic:

"In Australia, the economic recovery is well under way and has been stronger than was earlier expected...underpinned by Australia's success on the health front and the very significant fiscal and monetary support," Lowe said.

"The recovery is expected to continue, with the central scenario being for GDP to grow by 3.5% over both 2021 and 2022. GDP is now expected to return to its end-2019 level by the middle of this year."

However, the RBA's action betrays its optimism. While the RBA kept interest rate settings unchanged - official cash rate and yield on 3-year Australian government bonds at 0.1%, and the parameters of its Term Funding Facility - it also decided to purchase an additional $100 billion of bonds issued by the Australian government when the current bond purchase program is completed in mid April.

These additional purchases will be at the current rate of $5 billion a week.

Lowe's statement explains the method for the seeming "madness".

Despite the optimistic growth outlook, he said: "The economy is expected to operate with considerable spare capacity for some time to come. The unemployment rate remains higher than it has been for the past two decades and while it is expected to decline, the central scenario is for unemployment to be around 6% at the end of this year and 5.5% at the end of 2022."

Lowe added that wages and price pressures have also remained subdued. Whilst he acknowledged both inflation and wage growth is expected to pick up, he expects it to be slow.

The RBA board believes wage growth and inflation will remain below 2% over the next couple of years.

"In underlying terms, inflation is expected to be 1.25%% over 2021 and 1.5% over 2022," Lowe said.

"An important near-term issue is how households and businesses adjust to the tapering of some of the COVID support measures and to what extent they will use their stronger balance sheets to support spending."

Additionally, investor housing and business credit growth remain weak despite highly accommodative financial conditions and, the exchange rate has appreciated and is in the upper end of the range of recent years - this was since early 2018.

Akin to China, the Australian dollar has become the "victim" of Australia's success in controlling the COVID-19 outbreak and its variant and in strengthening domestic economic growth and employment.

Likewise, with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg ruled out the possibility of extending the government's JobKeeper scheme beyond the end of March this year, the onus of Australia's complete resurrection falls back onto the RBA's shoulders.

And, Lowe said, it was up to the task:

"The board will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3% target range. For this to occur, wages growth will have to be materially higher than it is currently. This will require significant gains in employment and a return to a tight labour market. The board does not expect these conditions to be met until 2024 at the earliest."

Perhaps, by then, Australia's become "amigos para siempre" again with China.

