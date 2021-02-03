NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: RBA extends QE
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 FEB 2021   10:31AM

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) painted a pretty picture of the Australian economy in its first board meeting for 2021.

RBA governor Philip Lowe's statement at the conclusion of the Australian central bank's February meeting was optimistic:

"In Australia, the economic recovery is well under way and has been stronger than was earlier expected...underpinned by Australia's success on the health front and the very significant fiscal and monetary support," Lowe said.

"The recovery is expected to continue, with the central scenario being for GDP to grow by 3.5% over both 2021 and 2022. GDP is now expected to return to its end-2019 level by the middle of this year."

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

Aussie! Aussie! Aussie! Oi! Oi! Oi!

However, the RBA's action betrays its optimism. While the RBA kept interest rate settings unchanged - official cash rate and yield on 3-year Australian government bonds at 0.1%, and the parameters of its Term Funding Facility - it also decided to purchase an additional $100 billion of bonds issued by the Australian government when the current bond purchase program is completed in mid April.

These additional purchases will be at the current rate of $5 billion a week.

Lowe's statement explains the method for the seeming "madness".

Despite the optimistic growth outlook, he said: "The economy is expected to operate with considerable spare capacity for some time to come. The unemployment rate remains higher than it has been for the past two decades and while it is expected to decline, the central scenario is for unemployment to be around 6% at the end of this year and 5.5% at the end of 2022."

Lowe added that wages and price pressures have also remained subdued.  Whilst he acknowledged both inflation and wage growth is expected to pick up, he expects it to be slow.

The RBA board believes wage growth and inflation will remain below 2% over the next couple of years.

"In underlying terms, inflation is expected to be 1.25%% over 2021 and 1.5% over 2022," Lowe said.

"An important near-term issue is how households and businesses adjust to the tapering of some of the COVID support measures and to what extent they will use their stronger balance sheets to support spending."

Additionally, investor housing and business credit growth remain weak despite highly accommodative financial conditions and, the exchange rate has appreciated and is in the upper end of the range of recent years - this was since early 2018.

Akin to China, the Australian dollar has become the "victim" of Australia's success in controlling the COVID-19 outbreak and its variant and in strengthening domestic economic growth and employment.

Likewise, with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg ruled out the possibility of extending the government's JobKeeper scheme beyond the end of March this year, the onus of Australia's complete resurrection falls back onto the RBA's shoulders.

And, Lowe said, it was up to the task:

"The board will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3% target range. For this to occur, wages growth will have to be materially higher than it is currently. This will require significant gains in employment and a return to a tight labour market. The board does not expect these conditions to be met until 2024 at the earliest."

Perhaps, by then, Australia's become "amigos para siempre" again with China.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: RBAReserve Bank of AustraliaQEQuantitative EasingCOVID-19Philip Lowe
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Jobs return to pre-pandemic levels
Chief economist update: Eurozone at risk of double-dip
Chief economist update: Inflation lifted by smokers with young children and homebuilders
Chief economist update: Jobs, jobs, jobs
IOOF buffeted by advice restructure
RBA adds former BT director to board
Real estate proves resilience: CoreLogic
Chief economist update: Confidence unlocks Australia's virtuous cycle
We've done our part, now it's your turn: Lowe
Council of Financial Regulators monitors ASX, cybersecurity
Editor's Choice
Australians Googling for advice
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
Online searches for 'financial advice' by Australians increased by 18% last year to 14,800 in average monthly searches compared to 2019, according to Allan Gray research on search and engagement trends.
AMP Capital names new executive
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:17PM
AMP Capital has named a new head of distribution, retail and advisory, promoting from within.
FPA calls for levy overhaul
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:13PM
The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has recommended a review of the financial advice industry levy ahead of this year's federal budget.
Chant West hires distribution head
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
Chant West has appointed a former ANZ and BT Financial Group executive to expand its institutional sales footprint.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lucy Steed
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MELIOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
Melior chief executive Lucy Steed doesn't do things by accident; she has always known what she is good at and where her path is. But a few years ago, she was forced to align her head with her heart. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something DC8jKSz9