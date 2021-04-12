Chief economist update: No fear

The coronavirus optimism that prevailed over the dying weeks of 2020 and into the first quarter of this year has been replaced by concerns over the resurgence in infections - in Europe, India, Japan, South Korea and lately, the US, among others - caused by mutations of the virus, problems with the supply and slow distribution of the vaccine (especially among poorer nations) and most recently, anxiety over the linkage between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots (which has prompted many governments to declare age-based bans on those receiving the vaccine).

The world is not out of the woods yet. Or even worse, worlometer.info data shows that the number of infected persons around the world has risen to 23.7 million as of April 11 - a record high that eclipses the 23.0 million registered at the end of January this year (before not a few countries reimposed restrictions). Similarly, after dropping below 400k in February (from 845K in January), the number of daily new cases have been rising since, and to-date have reached 787,000.

Yet equity markets continue to rally, some to record highs, led by the jump in the S&P 500 index to an all-time peak of 4,129.5 points. What's more telling is that the CBOE VIX index - the fear gauge - has fallen to a reading of 16.69 points - the lowest since February 2020 before China's coronavirus epidemic turned into a global pandemic.

The latest survey conducted by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) indicate more equity market gains ahead. In its 7 April report, the AAII found that bullish sentiment - "expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months" - jumped by 11.1 percentage points to 56.9%. This is the highest level in three years and above its historical average of 38.0% in 19 out of the past 21 weeks. Bearish sentiment dropped to a two-year low reading of 20.4% and is lower than its historical average of 30.5% for the ninth straight week this year.

Never mind the recent back up in bond yields due to rising inflation expectations. This is because most major central banks, led by the Fed, deem near-term inflationary pressures only transitory while at the same time emphasising their commitment towards providing stimulative monetary policies.

Add to this, the Biden administration's US$1.9 trillion stimulus (and reportedly another US$4 trillion more to come) and it's not so hard to understand equity market investors' "happy-ness".

For not only are monetary and fiscal stimulus measures flooding the system with money, money, money, they're also lifting economic growth.

This is evidenced by the continued improvement in the JP Morgan Global PMI...

...underlined by advancing expansions in activity in the world's biggest economies.

Despite the resurgence of infections and variants of the virus, most companies around the world have now learned to adapt their operations to the "new normal" and with governments and central banks providing succor, what could go wrong?

What could go wrong is valuation. Equity market investors appear to have factored in most things that could go right. They're priced for perfection ... and we're getting into that "sell in May and then go away" period.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.