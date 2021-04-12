NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: No fear
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 12 APR 2021   11:53AM

The coronavirus optimism that prevailed over the dying weeks of 2020 and into the first quarter of this year has been replaced by concerns over the resurgence in infections - in Europe, India, Japan, South Korea and lately, the US, among others - caused by mutations of the virus, problems with the supply and slow distribution of the vaccine (especially among poorer nations) and most recently, anxiety over the linkage between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots (which has prompted many governments to declare age-based bans on those receiving the vaccine).

The world is not out of the woods yet. Or even worse, worlometer.info data shows that the number of infected persons around the world has risen to 23.7 million as of April 11 - a record high that eclipses the 23.0 million registered at the end of January this year (before not a few countries reimposed restrictions). Similarly, after dropping below 400k in February (from 845K in January), the number of daily new cases have been rising since, and to-date have reached 787,000.

Yet equity markets continue to rally, some to record highs, led by the jump in the S&P 500 index to an all-time peak of 4,129.5 points. What's more telling is that the CBOE VIX index - the fear gauge - has fallen to a reading of 16.69 points - the lowest since February 2020 before China's coronavirus epidemic turned into a global pandemic.

The latest survey conducted by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) indicate more equity market gains ahead. In its 7 April report, the AAII found that bullish sentiment - "expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months" - jumped by 11.1 percentage points to 56.9%. This is the highest level in three years and above its historical average of 38.0% in 19 out of the past 21 weeks. Bearish sentiment dropped to a two-year low reading of 20.4% and is lower than its historical average of 30.5% for the ninth straight week this year.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

Never mind the recent back up in bond yields due to rising inflation expectations. This is because most major central banks, led by the Fed, deem near-term inflationary pressures only transitory while at the same time emphasising their commitment towards providing stimulative monetary policies.

Add to this, the Biden administration's US$1.9 trillion stimulus (and reportedly another US$4 trillion more to come) and it's not so hard to understand equity market investors' "happy-ness".

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

For not only are monetary and fiscal stimulus measures flooding the system with money, money, money, they're also lifting economic growth.

This is evidenced by the continued improvement in the JP Morgan Global PMI...

...underlined by advancing expansions in activity in the world's biggest economies.

Despite the resurgence of infections and variants of the virus, most companies around the world have now learned to adapt their operations to the "new normal" and with governments and central banks providing succor, what could go wrong?

What could go wrong is valuation. Equity market investors appear to have factored in most things that could go right. They're priced for perfection ... and we're getting into that "sell in May and then go away" period.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Hot flashes
Chief economist update: The do-nothing Fed
Chief economist update: Positive feedback loop
Chief economist update: BOJ has no plans to ease easing
Chief economist update: BOE not letting its guard down
Chief economist update: What a difference an Australian year makes
Chief economist update: Powell said, Yellen said
Chief economist update: Europa rides the bull once again
Chief economist update: When 6%-plus growth is deemed too low
Chief economist update: Japan to double down on stimulus?
Editor's Choice
Evergreen Consultants bolsters team
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:20PM
Investment advisory Evergreen Consultants has made two key senior hires, including the addition of a funds management veteran.
Catholic Super bank implements Temenos
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:37PM
Catholic Super's bank MyLife MyFinance has implemented Temenos' digital banking platform replacing its legacy system.
BlackRock hires from AMP Capital
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:23PM
BlackRock has announced two co-heads of BlackRock Sustainable Investing for Asia Pacific, hiring from AMP Capital.
Cairns women disadvantaged by super gender gap
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Industry Super Australia's modelling found that women from Cairns will retire with almost $40,000 less superannuation than men.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kate Anderson
GROUP EXECUTIVE OF ADVICE AND SOLUTIONS
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
A recent accident forced Centrepoint Alliance group executive of advice services and solutions Kate Anderson to slow down for what felt like the first time, giving her the space to realise what is really important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.