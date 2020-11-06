Chief economist update: More money for reimposed lockdown

"Money, money, money

Always sunny..."

- ABBA

The US presidential election remains undecided. The US Federal Reserve met and decided to keep the status quo - the complete opposite of the happenings on the other side of the Atlantic where both fiscal and monetary policies came into play.

Renewed lockdown measures in England - starting November 5 - have prompted the government and the Bank of England (BOE) into action.

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced the extension of the government's furlough scheme until 31 March 2021 and raised the upfront guarantee funding for devolved administrations by £2 billion to £16 billion and up to £500 million of funding for councils to support local public health.

The Exchequer's largesse came on the same day the UK central bank expanded QE -- increasing its asset purchase target by a larger-than-expected £150 billion (expectations were for £100 billion addition) - but kept the Bank Rate steady at 0.10%.

Money and more money sent the FTSE-100 index to a near three-week high.

The BOE's decision factored in renewed restrictions that are expected to in place for a month from November 5 to 2 December 2020.

Because of this - and including the impact of Brexit -- the central bank now expects UK GDP to contract by 2.0% in the fourth quarter from its previous estimate of a 3.5% recovery. The BOE downgraded its 2020 GDP forecast to -11% from prior -9.5% and its 2021 forecast to +7.25% from +9%. UK GDP dropped by 21.5% in the year to the second quarter.

The latest IHS/CIPS UK PMI surveys give credence to the Treasury and the central bank's move. Although still in expansion the composite PMI retreated to a reading of 52.1 in October from 56.5 in the previous month. The manufacturing PMI fell to 53.7 from 54.1 in September and the PMI for the services sector dropped from 56.1 to 51.4. These figures were all before the renewed lockdown.

Just as the case everywhere else in the world, economic activity - and the imperative for additional fiscal and monetary stimulus - depends largely on the success or otherwise of the government's measures to control/contain the spread of coronavirus infections in the country.

But rest assured that the BOE wouldn't be dropping the ball. In its policy statement, it pledged that,

"...the Committee stands ready to take whatever additional action is necessary to achieve its remit. The Committee does not intend to tighten monetary policy at least until there is clear evidence that significant progress is being made in eliminating spare capacity and achieving the 2% inflation target sustainably."

