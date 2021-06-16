Chief economist update: How do you solve a problem like Australia's housing?

Tell us something we, Australians all, don't already know.

Those who have (at least one) are salivating, wringing their hands and thanking their lucky stars. Those who don't are still pounding the pavement - winter, spring, summer and autumn - wishin' and hopin' and prayin' that one day, someday, they, too, will have the "Great Australian Dream" turn into reality.

And that, Virginia, is a place we can call home.

It's a dollar short (several thousands -millions? -- in fact) and a day late but the Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) recently released Residential Property Price Indexes: Eight Capital Cities told us what we already know.

Weighted average of the eight capital cities in the Residential Property Price Index:

rose 5.4% this quarter.

rose 7.5% over the last 12 months.

total value of residential dwellings in Australia rose $449.9 billion to $8293.2 billion this quarter.

This, according to the national statistician is "the largest rise on record for this series. The mean price of residential dwellings in Australia was $779,000 up from $739,900 in the December quarter 2020".

Duh!

ABS head of price statistics Michelle Marquardt said: "The total value of residential dwellings in Australia surpassed $8 trillion for the first time. NSW accounted for approximately 40% or $3.3 trillion of Australia's total value of dwellings. The average price of residential dwellings in NSW rose to $1.01 million. This was the first time any state or territory had seen the average price of dwellings rise above $1 million."

... and as per the ABS: "All capital cities recorded a rise in residential property prices in the March quarter 2021, led by Sydney (+6.1%) and Melbourne (+5.1%). Property prices also rose in Perth (+5.2%), Brisbane (+4.0%), Adelaide (+4.0%), Canberra (+5.6%), Hobart (+6.1%), and Darwin (+4.7%)."

That was the March 2021 quarter. We already know from the timelier stats - courtesy of CoreLogic - that home values continued to go on the up and up, months after the March quarter.

Double duh!

CoreLogic's home value index shows that the Five city capital aggregate index increased by another 2.3% in the month of May (from April's 1.8%) to be 9.1% higher from a year earlier.

Not only that, CoreLogic's research director, Tim Lawless, observes that "growth conditions remained broad based both geographically and across the housing types and valuation segments".

Home values for "all dwellings" in Australia increased in all of the country's six states and two territories in May, ranging from a 3.2% month-over-month surge in Hobart to a 1.1% appreciation in Perth.

Guess my sons (three) and daughter (and her husband) would have to wait until my number's up to get their hands on their inheritance and use it as deposits for a piece of Australian soil.

That or, like in Italy, they'll be forever living with my wife and I. Mama Mia!

The problem is government initiatives to tame residential housing price growth are the same ones boosting housing price growth.

Then again, putting an end to rising house prices - with all the multiplier effect that goes with it - could also get the general economy undone.

If the Reserve Bank of Australia and APRA huff and puff, they could blow the house down and the economy with it.