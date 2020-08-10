Chief economist update: Good US employment news is not so good

There's good news and bad news in the US labour market report for July.

First, the good news: The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that total non-farm payrolls rose by 1.8 million in July - more than market expectations for an increase of 1.4 million jobs - and the unemployment rate declined to 10.2%.

As the BLS explained: "These improvements in the labor market reflected the continued resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it. In July, notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, government, retail trade, professional and business services, other services, and health care."

This is backed up by the improvement in both big and small business activity and optimism. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing and non-manufacturing indices continued to improve after dropping to the 11-year lows in April.

The ISM manufacturing index rose to a reading of 54.2 in July from 52.6 in June and 43.1 on May. The ISM non-manufacturing index increased to 58.1 from 57.1 in June and 45.4 in May.

Small businesses are faring better too. The NFIB Small Business Optimism index rose to a reading of 100.6 in June - the highest reading since February (before the coronavirus crisis) -- from 94.4 in May and April's seven-year low reading of 90.9.

The bad news: The rate of job creation in July has slowed sharply from the 4.8 million workers added to the economy in the previous month. In addition, while the unemployment rate has sequentially fallen from the 14.7% peak in April, at 10.2% the rate of joblessness remains worryingly high - it's still higher than the 10.0% peak recorded during the great financial crisis.

This is concerning because my back of the envelope calculations show that the US economy has lost a total of 12.4 million jobs between January and July this year and that it'll still be down 3.6 million should additions to payrolls continue at the same pace as with July.

This may be optimistic given the resurgence of cases of infections that have already prompted several states to reimpose restrictions, closures and disruptions in the economy.

Latest data from worldometer.com shows the US with the most number of cases of infections in the world (5.2 million), second to India in new cases (47,849), and most total deaths (165,617).

The continued impasse on the passing of the fifth coronavirus stimulus bill in Congress puts another question mark to the recovery in the US economy ... threatening Trump's re-election campaign.

So much so, that, according to Factset: "President Trump signed a combination of memorandums and an executive order on Saturday, following through on a threat to act unilaterally if the White House and congressional Democrats failed to secure a deal on a fifth coronavirus relief package. Trump authorized states to pay $400 per week in additional benefits with 75% of the funding coming from the federal government and 25% from states. He also suspended payroll tax collection and extended the federal eviction moratorium that expired last month."

But as with all other nations on terra firma, monetary and fiscal authorities will forever be dispensing handouts if the pandemic isn't put under control.

