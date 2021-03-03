NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Getting better, but not better enough
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 MAR 2021   10:38AM

"Betterer and betterer!"

Like Alice who "quite forgot how to speak good English", there appears to be universal optimism over the economic outlook as central banks watch "through the looking glass".

This sentiment is echoed by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

In its March 2 meeting, where it kept policy unchanged, the Australian central bank declared that: "The outlook for the global economy has improved over recent months due to the ongoing rollout of vaccines. While the path ahead is likely to remain bumpy and uneven, there are better prospects for a sustained recovery than there were a few months ago."

"In Australia, the economic recovery is well under way and has been stronger than was earlier expected. There has been strong growth in employment and a welcome decline in the unemployment rate to 6.4%. Retail spending has been strong and most of the households and businesses that had deferred loan repayments have now recommenced repayments. The recovery is expected to continue, with the central scenario being for GDP to grow by 31/2 per cent over both 2021 and 2022. GDP is expected to return to its end-2019 level by the middle of this year."

Just like its peers, the recent backup in bond yields over the past month hasn't escaped the RBA...

"The positive news on vaccines together with the prospect of further significant fiscal stimulus in the United States has seen longer-term bond yields increase considerably over the past month. This increase partly reflects a lift in expected inflation over the medium term to rates that are closer to central banks' targets," the bank said.

"Reflecting these global developments, there have been similar movements in Australian bond markets. Changes in bond yields globally have been associated with volatility in some other asset prices, including foreign exchange rates. The Australian dollar remains in the upper end of the range of recent years."

...and like them, is pushing back, saying: "The bank remains committed to the three-year yield target and recently purchased bonds to support the target and will continue to do so as necessary... The bank is prepared to make further adjustments to its purchases in response to market conditions... A further $100 billion will be purchased following the completion of the initial program and the bank is prepared to do more if that is necessary."

All this while at the same time pledging to maintain monetary policy support, i.e., "not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2-3% target range".

This would not be "until 2024 at the earliest" when the RBA expects "significant gains in employment and a return to a tight labour market" to materially lift wages.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

