Chief economist update: Frydenberg spends big

"Australia's economic recovery is now well underway and we must keep the momentum going ... but, this pandemic is not over. For as long as the virus persists, so will we. So tonight, we go further."

This is according to federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who last night, went further, announcing a spending splurge of around 74.6 billion in order secure Australia's recovery.

There's money, money and more money for almost every Australian to ensure that the country's emergence from its first recession in nearly 30 years is sustained.

"You must spend money to make money."

This quote, generally attributed to Roman playwright, poet and philosopher Titus Maccius Plautus (254 BC - 184 BC), along with Keynesian economics - that prescribes government intervention (spending) to mitigate the drop in aggregate demand in times of recessions to stabilise economic output - has put the Australian economy in good stead.

"Ahead of any major advanced economy, Australia has seen employment go above its pre-pandemic levels. At 5.6%, unemployment today is lower than when we came to government ... Australia's fate could have been so much worse. The United Kingdom, France and Italy all contracted by more than 8%, Japan and Canada by around 5%. Australia, just 2.5%."

"The strength in the domestic economic recovery is reflected in a stronger fiscal position, predominantly due to higher-than-expected tax receipts as well as lower-than-expected unemployment benefits."

The government's underlying budget deficit might still be an eye-watering $161.0 billion (7.8% of GDP) this fiscal year but it's a lot less than ($52.7 billion to be exact) than $213.7 billion (11% of GDP) forecast October 2020. The budget deficit would have been much worse had the government not intervened, with worse economic outcomes.

There would be more Australians out of work, more business closures, more crimes, etc. overall, a deeper and lengthier recession that'll eventually come full circle in terms of higher government expenditure with the added cost of entrenched unemployment and scarred confidence among consumers and businesses.

Because of these, the following year will see the deficit reduced to 5.0% of GDP (from the 5.6% ratio predicted in October) and "and continue to improve over the forward estimates to $57.0 billion (2.4% of GDP) in 2024-25. Over the medium term, the underlying cash balance is projected to improve to a deficit of 1.3% of GDP in 2031-32".

Then again, so much spending would take its toll on Australia's debt. "Net debt will increase to $617.5 billion or 30% of GDP this year and peak at $980.6 billion or 40.9% of GDP in June 2025."

But as Frydenberg points out, "This is low by international standards. As a share of the economy, net debt is around half of that in the U.K. and U.S. and less than a third of that in Japan".

The final words of the treasurer:

"This Budget secures the recovery and sets Australia up for the future. Tax cuts to put more money in people's pockets. Business incentives to unleash a further wave of investment. New apprenticeships and training places to get more Australians into work. A $110 billion infrastructure pipeline to build our nation's future. And record funding to guarantee the essential services Australians rely on.

"Australia is coming back. And this Budget will ensure we come back even stronger, securing Australia's recovery."

