Chief economist update: Fed fights back bond bears

"Do you believe in life after love? I can feel something inside me say I really don't think you're strong enough now..."

What's the point of increased transparency and forward guidance in financial markets - the bond market, in this case - if the Fed and other central banks' have made it clear that it will take some time before there is any movement towards inflation targets?

Yes Virginia, it's the rise and rise in US bond yields spooked by rising inflation expectations that, in turn, have sent equity markets into a tailspin.

It's a logical reaction. Higher interest rates lead to higher borrowing costs - for governments, companies, investors and consumers - lower stock market valuations and increased attraction to (now) higher yielding bonds relative to undulating company stock prices and their dividend payouts.

But hold your horses! Major world central banks, led by the Fed, are singing the chorus from Cher's classic, "I really don't think you're strong enough now..."

In his semi-annual testimony before the US Congress last week, Fed chair Jerome Powell stressed that it would take some time before the central bank could make "substantial further progress" towards employment and inflation targets while at the same time that any resurgence in inflation is transitory.

The European Central Bank's (ECB) also fighting back, announcing that it would intervene to short-circuit rising bond yields. So has the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and the Bank of Korea (BOK).

BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda told Japan's parliament: "The BOJ has no intention of pushing up (10-year bond yields) above its target of around 0% ... "It's important now to keep the entire yield curve stably low as the economy suffers the damage from COVID-19".

So too has the Bank of Korea (BOK). In its latest statement, the Korean central bank declared that will buy five trillion Korean won (US$4.5 billion) worth of government bonds additional by June to support the government's plans to issue more debt in its fight against COVID-19.

But we don't have to go so long and faraway for our very own Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Our dear central bank has increased debt purchases in efforts to keep interest rates low.

According to Reuters, the Australian central bank has "launched an unscheduled offer to buy A$3 billion ($2.36 billion) in three-year debt" last week in its efforts to get yields back down to its 0.10% target.

These are good moves. For each and every other country central bank know what's at stake - a premature tightening of financial conditions that'll negate all the efforts they have thrown at the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Not on their watch.

