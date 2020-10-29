NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: Europe, we have a problem
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 29 OCT 2020   10:46AM

Just as Victorian Premier Dan Andrews toasted each and every Victorian with caramel-iced doughnuts and a top-shelf bottle of Starward whiskey to celebrate the end of Melbourne's lockdown, European governments -- one after the other -- have been announcing harsher and tighter restriction and lockdown measures.

They want to have what "Dictator Dan" proved could be had - their doughnuts and whiskey too.

Governments across Europe have already or are on the verge of implementing tougher regulations - in one form or another -- to control and contain the exponential growth in coronavirus infections in the continent.

Total cases of infections have been multiplying in the region since restrictions were lifted towards the end of June - just in time for summer and bitching (about the restrictions) turned into beaching (in celebration).

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

Eased social and lockdown restrictions were just what the virus needed to re-spread.

Based on World Health Organisation (WHO) tally, the total cases of infections to date have risen by 644% in France since the end of June; by 320% in Spain; 224% in the UK; 139% in Germany; and, 135% in Italy.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

No prizes for guessing but the consequent tightening of restrictions would -- just as they have in the first wave - freeze economic activity that would  almost certainly lead to a double-dip recession in Europe that, in turn, would make imperative increased government spending and monetary policy accommodation.

The problem is Europe's problem is also the world's problem. Short of having a vaccine, the threat of infection taking a tour elsewhere in one or more parts of the planet would remain as long as the virus remains in play. It'll also take a toll on international trade.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: COVID-19 returns to Europe with a vengeance
Chief economist update: Pandemic, what pandemic?
Chief economist update: Money buys happiness
Chief economist update: Good or bad news is good Wall Street news
Chief economist update: Australia's third arrow
Chief economist update: A V, a W and an L
Chief economist update: Middle Kingdom on top
Chief economist update: The UK's new plan... after two plans
Rest increases admin fees
Chief economist update: The W in the second wave
Editor's Choice
ASIC's Chester spills Crennan truth
ANNABELLE DICKSON
ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester brought to light discrepancies in Daniel Crennan's resignation statement in front of a senate hearing, clarifying the dates that he found out about the issues that led to his resignation.
ASX delays CHESS replacement again
KARREN VERGARA
The Australian Stock Exchange has pushed back the CHESS replacement date by another year to April 2023.
Financial crime victims fume at Shipton, Crennan
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Victims of Financial Fraud (VOFF) group have written to senators slamming ASIC chair James Shipton for ignoring their requests for help but finding "time to submerge his own head in the trough allegedly at taxpayer expense".
HUB24 to acquire Xplore, offloads Paragem
ELIZA BAVIN
HUB24 announced a series of significant transactions, including plans to acquire Xplore Wealth and the sale of its financial advice business.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
12-6
ANZIIF - RISC REIMAGINED 
OCT
29
National Financial Crime Discussion Group 
NOV
1
2020 Cyber Insurance 101 
NOV
5
WOB Create a board CV to do you justice 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think the Federal Budget proposal to ban underperforming super funds from taking on new members will contribute to better outcomes?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Joe Magyer
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
LAKEHOUSE CAPITAL PTY LTD
Lakehouse Capital chief investment officer Joe Magyer began investing long before he could drive, and has a competitive streak that has seen his funds outperform their peers by leaps and bounds. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something a3T4NpRB