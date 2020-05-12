NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Easing does it (again)
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 12 MAY 2020   11:01AM

Easing of central bank monetary policy settings helped equity markets rebound and economies to recover from the "Great Recession" wrought by the Global Financial Crisis of 2009.

Easing - this time, of social distancing and lockdown restrictions (implemented or planned) - along with continued policy support from monetary and fiscal authorities, has improved financial market sentiment ... a lot.

How much a lot? Compared with their mid-March 2020 lows: the S&P 500 index has rallied by 33.7%; the Euro Stoxx-50 index by 25.2%; the FTSE-100 by 21.2%; the Nikkei-225 by 24.7%; and, the All Ordinaries by 25.5%

They all now fit the technical definition of a bull market -- a situation in which stock prices rise by 20%, usually after a drop of 20% (Investopedia) - which, according to behavioural finance, engenders optimism, encouraging even more stock purchases or, in today's world, FOMO (fear of missing out).

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

This optimism is underscored by the flattening of the coronavirus infection/death rate curve in many countries and their respective governments' decision to gently ease lockdown restrictions, effectively restarting economic activity.

"Easy like Sunday morning"?

No, Sunday's news wasn't. To paraphrase Mr. Murphy, anything that could go wrong went wrong.

Here are the headlines:

  • Northeast China hit by coronavirus infections, Wuhan reports new case (Reuters)
"BEIJING (Reuters) -- Chinese authorities reported on Sunday what could be the beginning of a new wave of coronavirus cases in northeast China, with one city in Jilin province being reclassified as high-risk, the top of a three-tier zoning system," it reads.

"Eleven new cases in Shulan were confirmed on May 9, all of them members of her family or people who came into contact with her or family members. The new cases pushed the overall number of new confirmed cases in mainland China on May 9 to 14, according to the National Health Commission on Sunday, the highest number since April 28.

"Among them was the first case for more than a month in the city of Wuhan in central Hubei province where the outbreak was first detected late last year."

  • South Korea's Early Coronavirus Wins Dim After Rash of New Cases (Wall Street Journal)
"SEOUL -- South Korea, which largely succeeded in quelling the initial spread of the coronavirus, is back on the defensive, with Seoul's bars and clubs ordered closed, as the country reported its biggest one-day increase in new infections in a month.

"More than 50 cases have been linked to a 29-year-old man who, in a single night last weekend, visited five clubs and bars in a popular Seoul neighborhood, health officials said."

  • Coronavirus spread accelerates again in Germany (Reuters)
"BERLIN (Reuters) -- New coronavirus infections are accelerating again in Germany just days after its leaders loosened social restrictions, raising concerns that the pandemic could once again slip out of control.

The Robert Koch Institute for disease control said in a daily bulletin the number of people each sick person now infects - known as the reproduction rate, or R - had risen to 1.1. When it goes above 1, it means the number of infections is growing."

Easing social restrictions and lockdowns early would no doubt support a speedier return to normal and economic recovery but this comes at the risk of inviting a second wave - necessitating re-enforced restrictions that'll prolong abnormal business activity.

Easing is not that easy after all.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

