Economics
Chief economist update: COVID-19 cycle
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 17 AUG 2020   11:49AM

Is this the new normal cycle? The cycle of coronavirus cycling its way around the world and infection, containment through social distancing and lockdowns, easing of restrictions, and back to infection - the second wave?

This cycle hit home when the outbreak broke out again in Victoria, Australia forcing the state government to impose Stage 4 restrictions, and the country's other states to close their borders with Australia's second largest state. Queensland even went further by shutting its borders with New South Wales (NSW) and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT).

The cycle hit our next-door neighbour New Zealand as well. Just a few days after the world was celebrating and praising New Zealanders for recording 100 days of zero infection - 102 to be exact - came reports of four new infections, prompting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to impose Stage 3 restrictions.

Despite Ardern's swift and tough action, four has become 49, and has prompted the prime minister to delay the New Zealand elections from September 19 to October 17.

COVID-19 is also having a second bite in Asian countries. It's doing the rounds (again) of Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Vietnam and South Korea after restrictions were eased. They've all reimposed restrictions in one form or another.

Recent reports suggest that COVID-19 has also returned to Europe.

According to Factset: "This week saw a surge in case-growth across major Eurozone economies, raising worries about a second wave derailing the bloc's recovery hopes. Germany recorded its biggest daily spike in cases in more than three months with officials citing returning travelers as the cause. France marked its highest daily rise since May and placed red alerts on Paris and Marseille. Spain continued to face the worst coronavirus infection rate in Western Europe, with some 675 active outbreaks in the country, forcing neighbor states to continue placing restrictions on outbound and inbound travel, hurting its tourism sector further. The UK meanwhile added France and the Netherlands onto its 14-day arrival quarantine list. Belgium made masks mandatory and Greece also grappled with a fresh surge in cases."

Hopefully, we won't see the sharp slump in economic activity that resulted from the first wave of infections. Still, the re-imposition of social and business restrictions that's again making its way around the globe could prolong the current global recession, wherein which, an improvement in one country/continent is negated by renewed disaster in another.

The uncertainty of it all is more worrying.

Consumers concerned about employment would save rather than spend the dollars governments' are handing out, much less borrow even on zero interest rates.

So too would businesses. While those in the travel, tourism, leisure and hospitality sectors are hardest hit, theseindustries have multiplier effects on the rest of the economy. Banking, insurance, farming (to name a few) and the personnel they employ would be affected.

It then becomes a vicious circle where consumers, fearing loss of income and/or lower wages, save rather than spend. Less consumer spending leads to reduced business revenues and profits that, in turn, removes all business' raison d'etre and hindering them from investing in structures and machinery and staff.

So far, so good. The reimposition of restrictions are again having their desired effect, cases of infections are (again) heading lower.

This begs the question, when is it time to relax restrictions anew?

As New Zealand's experience proved, 100 days is not enough to wave covid-19 bye-bye.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Synchron compliance lead moves to AMP
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:41PM
Synchron's former general manager of legal, risk and compliance has a new role at AMP.
Fiducian posts $10.5m in FY20 profits
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:40PM
ASX-listed Fiducian Group doubled its net inflows to $217 million in FY20, as it posts $10.5 million in statutory net profit after tax for the year.
Mayfair 101 in damage control
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:34PM
Embattled Mayfair 101 has attempted to set the record straight, hitting out at claims chief executive James Mawhinney may attempt to flee the country and at Vasco Trustees over its handling of the IPO Wealth Fund.
Wealthy Aussies panic buy life insurance
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:51AM
High net worth investors have resorted to panic buying life insurance products as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic despite low trust in the providers, according to the latest research from GlobalData.
