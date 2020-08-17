Chief economist update: COVID-19 cycle

Is this the new normal cycle? The cycle of coronavirus cycling its way around the world and infection, containment through social distancing and lockdowns, easing of restrictions, and back to infection - the second wave?

This cycle hit home when the outbreak broke out again in Victoria, Australia forcing the state government to impose Stage 4 restrictions, and the country's other states to close their borders with Australia's second largest state. Queensland even went further by shutting its borders with New South Wales (NSW) and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT).

The cycle hit our next-door neighbour New Zealand as well. Just a few days after the world was celebrating and praising New Zealanders for recording 100 days of zero infection - 102 to be exact - came reports of four new infections, prompting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to impose Stage 3 restrictions.

Despite Ardern's swift and tough action, four has become 49, and has prompted the prime minister to delay the New Zealand elections from September 19 to October 17.

COVID-19 is also having a second bite in Asian countries. It's doing the rounds (again) of Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Vietnam and South Korea after restrictions were eased. They've all reimposed restrictions in one form or another.

Recent reports suggest that COVID-19 has also returned to Europe.

According to Factset: "This week saw a surge in case-growth across major Eurozone economies, raising worries about a second wave derailing the bloc's recovery hopes. Germany recorded its biggest daily spike in cases in more than three months with officials citing returning travelers as the cause. France marked its highest daily rise since May and placed red alerts on Paris and Marseille. Spain continued to face the worst coronavirus infection rate in Western Europe, with some 675 active outbreaks in the country, forcing neighbor states to continue placing restrictions on outbound and inbound travel, hurting its tourism sector further. The UK meanwhile added France and the Netherlands onto its 14-day arrival quarantine list. Belgium made masks mandatory and Greece also grappled with a fresh surge in cases."

Hopefully, we won't see the sharp slump in economic activity that resulted from the first wave of infections. Still, the re-imposition of social and business restrictions that's again making its way around the globe could prolong the current global recession, wherein which, an improvement in one country/continent is negated by renewed disaster in another.

The uncertainty of it all is more worrying.

Consumers concerned about employment would save rather than spend the dollars governments' are handing out, much less borrow even on zero interest rates.

So too would businesses. While those in the travel, tourism, leisure and hospitality sectors are hardest hit, theseindustries have multiplier effects on the rest of the economy. Banking, insurance, farming (to name a few) and the personnel they employ would be affected.

It then becomes a vicious circle where consumers, fearing loss of income and/or lower wages, save rather than spend. Less consumer spending leads to reduced business revenues and profits that, in turn, removes all business' raison d'etre and hindering them from investing in structures and machinery and staff.

So far, so good. The reimposition of restrictions are again having their desired effect, cases of infections are (again) heading lower.

This begs the question, when is it time to relax restrictions anew?

As New Zealand's experience proved, 100 days is not enough to wave covid-19 bye-bye.

