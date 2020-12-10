Chief economist update: Confidence unlocks Australia's virtuous cycle

"The circulation of confidence is better than the circulation of money."

- James Madison

We, Australians all, are in a good place for not only do we have more money thanks to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Morrison government's largesse - but the wherewithal to spend and/or borrow to spend - and the motivation to spend, and its name is confidence.

Thanks to us too, ordinary COVID-19 threatened Australians, for unlike in the US of A where government health directives - to as simple as wearing masks - were turned into political statements, most of us intelligently followed.

The proof of the pudding is in the eating. While America presently battles record number of infections and deaths that's taking a toll on their health system, Australia now has virtually zero cases and with that, the resumption of economic activity.

Not surprisingly both consumer and business confidence continued to go on the up and up.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer surged to a reading of 112 in December - up by 4.1% from November's read, 48% higher than the low recorded in April of this year and is the best reading in more than a decade (117 in October 2010 based on FactSet data).

Business confidence is also on the rise. The NAB business confidence index jumped nine percentage points to a reading of +12 in November - double its long-run average of +6 and the best read since April 2018. The NAB survey also showed business conditions jumped to a 20-month high reading of +9, above the long-run average of +6.

Improved consumer and business confidence would set off a virtuous circle of increased household spending, higher corporate profits, lifting business confidence, raising employment, buoying consumer confidence...

Then again, third and fourth wave cases of infections dictate that Australia must remain on its guard until "the vaccine" becomes widely available.

