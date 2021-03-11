NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Confidence contagion
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 11 MAR 2021   10:26AM

Australia is once again being infected - infected with optimism, that is.

We have discussed previously how the domestic economy has contracted less sharply than its peers and has rebounded stronger relative to its peer, later confirmed by the OECD 'Economic Outlook' March 2020 quarter interim report.

Sure, US GDP growth received the biggest upgrade from the OECD - 3.3 percentage points to 6.5% this year - but this owes a great deal to the Biden administration throwing not only the kitchen sink but the entire kitchen - US$1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

This compares with the OECD's 1.3 percentage point upward revision for Australian GDP growth this year to 4.5% in the year 2021, which I'm pretty sure factored in the end of JobKeeper and coronavirus supplements to welfare recipients at the end of this month.

She'll be right, mate!

COVID-19 - and its variants - have been virtually vapourised in Australia but to be safe(r), vaccines have been rollin' rollin', at the same time that both monetary and fiscal policies continue to push economic momentum forward.

How good is that? Well, it's so good that Australian business confidence remain on the up and up. The NAB business confidence index rose to an 11-month high of +16 in February, "with all states and industries reporting gains, except for retail" (NAB survey). In addition, the latest survey showed business conditions increased to a reading of +15 from +9 in January, "with trading, profitability and employment conditions all marking solid improvements. Conditions remain very strong in retail, wholesale, mining and professional services, while construction, personal services and transport conditions continue to lag".

Confident businesses beget confident consumers (through the labour market), making the jump in consumer confidence hardly a surprise.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer confidence rose by 2.6% to a reading of 111.8 in March, "just 0.2 points below the December level which was a ten-year high. The main factors driving the Index are improving economic conditions and prospects, both domestically and abroad, particularly as they relate to our labour market" (Westpac).

Underscoring the "labour market" optimism, the consumer sentiment survey showed "unemployment expectations dropped by 2.1% over the month to a reading of 112.0, a whopping 23.3% fall from the same month last year.

Confident consumers beget confident businesses - household spending rises, lifting sales and profits and ultimately investment in buildings and structures, machineries and equipment and ... staffing.

It's not only the coronavirus that's infectious, optimism is too.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

