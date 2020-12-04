Chief economist update: China keeps on going and going

If not for its ongoing diplomatic and trade tensions with Beijing, Australia would be beaming and congratulating China for the strengthening momentum in its economy and this, after having survived the pandemic without plunging into a recession.

After contracting by 6.8% in the year to the March 2020 quarter, China's GDP expanded by 3.2% in the June quarter and strengthened even more to 4.9% in the September quarter.

The latest Caixin China PMI surveys portend the growing times will continue to roll.

I won't bore you with the details but here's the picture...

...and Caixin's headlines and key findings:

Caixin China General Composite PMI - sharpest increase in overall business activity since March 2010

Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI - PMI hits highest level for a decade in November

Caixin China General Services PMI - service sector activity soars in November

China's strong recovery has underpinned a whopping 69.4% rebound in commodity prices (as measured by the S&P GSCI commodity price index) from the 2020 low recorded back in April - good for Australia. Even better for this Land Down Under is that the price of iron ore - Australia's biggest commodity export - has soared to seven-year highs, with positive implications for Australia's export earnings and the fiscal budget.

The Federal Treasury's latest Budget Papers assumed ore prices at US$55/tonne. So far this year, it's averaged more than US$100/tonne.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is correct in stating that: "The relationship with China is a mutually beneficial one. It supports both our countries and it is good for the interests of both countries to constructively engage."

"And so happy Christmas (war is over)

For black and for white

For yellow and red one

Let's stop all the fight.

A very Merry Christmas

And a happy new year

Let's hope it's a good one

Without any fear..."

- John Lennon

