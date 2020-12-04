NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: China keeps on going and going
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 4 DEC 2020   10:39AM

If not for its ongoing diplomatic and trade tensions with Beijing, Australia would be beaming and congratulating China for the strengthening momentum in its economy and this, after having survived the pandemic without plunging into a recession.

After contracting by 6.8% in the year to the March 2020 quarter, China's GDP expanded by 3.2% in the June quarter and strengthened even more to 4.9% in the September quarter.

The latest Caixin China PMI surveys portend the growing times will continue to roll.

I won't bore you with the details but here's the picture...

...and Caixin's headlines and key findings:

  • Caixin China General Composite PMI - sharpest increase in overall business activity since March 2010
  • Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI - PMI hits highest level for a decade in November
  • Caixin China General Services PMI - service sector activity soars in November
China's strong recovery has underpinned a whopping 69.4% rebound in commodity prices (as measured by the S&P GSCI commodity price index) from the 2020 low recorded back in April - good for Australia. Even better for this Land Down Under is that the price of iron ore - Australia's biggest commodity export - has soared to seven-year highs, with positive implications for Australia's export earnings and the fiscal budget.

The Federal Treasury's latest Budget Papers assumed ore prices at US$55/tonne. So far this year, it's averaged more than US$100/tonne.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is correct in stating that: "The relationship with China is a mutually beneficial one. It supports both our countries and it is good for the interests of both countries to constructively engage."

"And so happy Christmas (war is over)
For black and for white
For yellow and red one
Let's stop all the fight.

A very Merry Christmas
And a happy new year
Let's hope it's a good one
Without any fear..."
- John Lennon

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Iron ore to reduce Aussie deficit
Chief economist update: David Australia versus Goliath China
Chief economist update: The virus, the vaccine and Trump
Chief economist update: A vaccine and a better vaccine
Chief economist update: Letter V going viral in Australia
Chief economist update: Australian capex in COVID-19's shadow
Chief economist update: Oil could slip on fresh lockdowns
Chief economist update: Japan's third wave
Chief economist update: China's vote for US president
Chief economist update: V for vaccine
Editor's Choice
Aware Super completes WA Super merger
KANIKA SOOD
The industry superannuation fund has completed its merger with WA Super initiated earlier this year and now has $135 billion in assets and one million members.
IOOF abandons AET sale
KANIKA SOOD
IOOF yesterday said it won't be pursuing an offer to buy its retail trustee Australian Executor Trustee business.
Data letting ESG down: BlackRock
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Despite the growing emphasis on sustainability and the mainstream nature of ESG considerations, investors are still struggling to find adequate data to inform their decisions.
Shadforth executive moves to Akambo
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The former head of advice for Shadforth has moved to Akambo Financial Group, a boutique dealer group with big growth plans.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
7-8
2020 Retirement Management Forum Livestream + On-Demand 
FEB
3-5
ASFA Conference 
MAR
4
Financial Executive Women - Annual Leadership Conference 2021 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  What are your first impressions of the Retirement Income Review's final report?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 9aMkcJhn