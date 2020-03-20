NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Cash splash
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 20 MAR 2020   11:19AM

"Whatever it takes and for however long it takes!"

This is the collective battle cry of governments and central banks the world over as they try to calm nerves and get ahead of the coronavirus that's paralysed economic activity.

Fiscal and monetary authorities are splashing cash, printing money and throwing everything at their disposal to try to prevent the certainty of a global recession from turning into a global depression.

According to Factset: "A Reuters poll of 40 economists showed a median 80% chance of recession this year, the highest level on record, up 50bps in the past two weeks. The prior high was 60% in the months running up to the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008."

The latest policy responses, according to Factset: "ECB added €750B to its QE program, bring its planned purchases for the year to over €1T. Fed unveiled another facility to boost liquidity, aimed at money-market mutual funds.

" Also announced new swap lines with more central banks to help ease strains of dollar funding. BOE announced an emergency 15 bp rate cut to bring its rate to 0.1%. Also boosted QE program by £200B to a total of £645B. BOJ was back in the market today with unscheduled bond purchases and bought a record amount of ETFs ... Central banks in Brazil, Taiwan, Indonesia, the Philippines in South Africa all cut rates."

And at home:

"RBA cut cash rate by 25 bp to 0.25% and announced a government bond buying program to anchor 3Y yield around 0.25%. Central bank established term funding facility for banks worth at least A$90B, which would allow access to funding of up to 3% of existing outstanding credit. Access to additional funding contingent on banks increasing lending to businesses," it said.

"RBA will also continue to conduct one-month and three-month repo operations to provide liquidity. Australia's bank regulator, APRA, acknowledged banks may need to deploy some of their current large capital buffers to facilitate lending to Australia's economy. Separately, Australia's government said it would buy A$15 billion of RMBS to facilitate small loans to consumers and small businesses."

So far, so good. Equity markets have responded positively with the US and European markets finishing overnight's trading activity in the green and Asian markets have opened strongly led by a 2.80% gain the S&P/ASX 200 index (as at 10:31 am AEST).

But as we've witnessed over the past several weeks, one day's big gains were wiped out the following day.

This extreme volatility will continue to persist until a breakthrough against the virus is announced.

The longer it takes, the more countries will keep their borders closed and their domestic communities in lockdowns, freezing international trade, business operations and shopping by households - all integral to the normal functioning of the economic system.

Most economists expect the global economy to rebound in the second half of 2020 - under the presumption, of course, that the coronavirus is licked by then - but what if it's not?

If not is where the fiscal and monetary authorities come in. Their recent efforts and promises to do more to contain the fall-out from the virus should help limit business closures, unemployment, debt defaults and all other nasty consequences of this on-going global crisis.

Read more: RBAAPRAPhilip Lowe
VIEW COMMENTS
