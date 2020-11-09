Chief economist update: Biden cooks Donald's duck

"A whole new world

A new fantastic point of view..."

-Zayn Malik, Zhavia Ward

Former vice-president Joe Biden is now POTUS-elect, breaking the record for the most votes (70 million plus votes and counting) received by a presidential candidate in US history. Madam vice president-elect Kamala Harris is now also firmly etched in history as the first female, second most powerful person in the world (many publications add "and the first woman of colour" to describe Ms. Harris, but I don't want to add racism to sexism).

A new era has dawned that soon (by January next year) would replace the unpredictable, unconventional, unstable Donald Trump who the Washington Post labelled "Commander in Tweets".

"He has used it to announce policy, move markets, attack the press, dispute reports, insult enemies and energise his base — all unvarnished by a journalist's interpretation," it wrote.

There's now hope. President-elect Biden's victory speech offers a reboot for America - a cleansing of the division, misinformation and rogue leadership that has characterised the White House over the past four years.

Biden's victory speech offers hope.

"I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify. Who doesn't see red and blue states, but a United States...," he said.

Democrats, Republicans and independents. Progressives, moderates and conservatives. Young and old. Urban, suburban and rural. Gay, straight, transgender. White. Latino. Asian. Native American.

"And to those who voted for President Trump, I understand your disappointment tonight. I've lost a couple of elections myself. But now, let's give each other a chance. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric. To lower the temperature. To see each other again. To listen to each other again. To make progress, we must stop treating our opponents as our enemy. We are not enemies. We are Americans."

Jogging Joe is also cognisant of the challenges before him.

"The battle to control the virus. The battle to build prosperity. The battle to secure your family's health care. The battle to achieve racial justice and root out systemic racism in this country. The battle to save the climate. The battle to restore decency, defend democracy and give everybody in this country a fair shot," he said.

"Our work begins with getting COVID under control. We cannot repair the economy, restore our vitality, or relish life's most precious moments - hugging a grandchild, birthdays, weddings, graduations, all the moments that matter most to us - until we get this virus under control.

On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that starts on January 20th, 2021. That plan will be built on a bedrock of science. It will be constructed out of compassion, empathy and concern. I will spare no effort - or commitment - to turn this pandemic around."

Trumpeteers may not like it but Donald could quack like a duck for all he wants but his goose got cooked.

"And now, together - on eagle's wings - we embark on the work that God and history have called upon us to do. With full hearts and steady hands, with faith in America and in each other, with a love of country - and a thirst for justice - let us be the nation that we know we can be," Biden said.

A nation united. A nation strengthened. A nation healed. The United States of America."

