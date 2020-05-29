NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Better than all the rest
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 29 MAY 2020   10:52AM

"You're simply the best
Better than all the rest
Better than anyone
Anyone I've ever met..."

A great many, if not all Australians, would have had this Tina Turner classic playing in their heads listening to Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe's remarks before the Senate Select Committee on COVID-19.

Straight from the governor's mouth: "The evidence so far is that our mid-March package is working as expected and it is helping build the necessary bridge to the recovery. The shape and timing of that recovery depends not only on when restrictions are lifted, but also on the confidence that Australians have about their own health and their finances. With the national health outcomes better than earlier feared, it is possible that the economic downturn will not be severe as earlier thought."

This comes only a day following reports that the US Federal Reserve is looking at implementing yield curve control (to step up its support for the economy); the European Central Bank (ECB) warning that the Eurozone economy is approaching its worst-case scenario (a 12% drop in 2020 GDP); Japan unleashing a second supplementary budget ¥117.1 trillion (US$1.1 trillion) -- taking total stimulus spending to ¥230 trillion (or about 40% of GDP); and Bank of England (BOE) governor forewarning that recovery in the UK could take longer than expected.

Surprisingly, despite Australia's relative economic outlook outperformance, the A$/US$ exchange rate rose by ONLY 0.5% to US$0.6657 on the day and the All Ordinaries index increased by ONLY 1.2%. Investors should not only be knocking but queuing at Australia's door.

More so, after Treasury found an extra A$60 billion in its coronavirus war chest - resulting from the JobKeeper estimation error - the federal government considering re-opening the economy earlier than the July 1 deadline and the National Cabinet discussing structural reforms.

It's understable that investors are not putting all their eggs in Australia's basket for as governor Lowe cautioned: "Much depends on how quickly confidence can be restored. But even as the recovery gets under way, there will still be a shadow cast by the pandemic."

Not only that, Australia's simmering trade war and political stoush with China - the country's biggest export market - could throw a spanner in Canberra's recovery works.

Beijing has already banned beef imports from four Australian abattoirs, put an 80% customs duty on barley, its looking at thermal coal import restrictions. It wouldn't be a stretch to imagine that if push comes to shove, import restrictions could expand to iron ore and others and Chinese citizens banned from touring and studying in Australia.

Then there's Trump's war on everything (lately, Twitter) and everyone, but most especially, China.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

