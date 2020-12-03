Chief economist update: Australia is out

Team Australia has done it!

There are still some naysayers but using the internationally-accepted and widely-used measure of a recession - two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth - Australia is technically out of it.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the domestic economy rebounded by 3.3% in the September quarter, recovering nearly half of the 7.0% lost output in the three months to June.

Team Australia ought to be congratulated for the swift recovery from the worst recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s. The government for its fiscal support measures - JobKeeper, JobSeeker, HomeBuilder; the RBA for its quick response in providing liquidity; and us, Australians all, for generally following social distancing and lockdown guidelines.

We're not quite there yet. The economy remains 3.8% lighter than it was a year ago but the sharp advance in the main component of GDP - household consumption - portends good tidings.

Here's the ABS' take: "Household spending drove the economy, rising 7.9 per cent due to increased spending on both goods and services. Spending on services rose 9.8 per cent, driven by spending on hotels, cafes and restaurants, health and recreation and culture as containment measures were relaxed. The easing of restrictions also increased demand for goods, which rose 5.2 per cent."

And that's despite Victoria - which accounts for around 25% of total Australian output - in lockdown during the period. "Victoria was the exception, with the state implementing stage 4 restrictions in early August due to a spike in COVID-19 cases."

Household consumption sans Victoria contributed four percentage points to the September quarter growth.

The outlook is even brighter should the larger-than-expected gain in employment in October continue, boosting consumer confidence and even more spending that, in turn, lifts already improving business confidence and profits, prompting increased investment in building and structures, equipment and staff.

The sharp 6.5% increase in imports - for a negative 1.2 pps contribution to growth - further underscores the strength of domestic household spending, "predominantly reflecting increased demand for consumption goods as restrictions lifted (ABS)".

Brighter still is that households have the wherewithal to increase spending. Household disposable income has increased by 3.4% over the September quarter and by a whopping 8.1% from a year ago.

Households have also built up a lotta savings which they could employ for spending. The household savings ratio may have come down from the record high 22.1% recorded in the previous quarter but at 18.9% in the September quarter, it's still at 46-year highs. Just think of the massive spend this brings when households take their savings ratio down to the 30-year average of 4.8%.

And all these, even before the first human is vaccinated against Covid-19.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.