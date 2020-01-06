Chief economist update: Australia burns

What could have been a good start to the New Year for financial markets - the US and China are set to sign the "phase one" trade deal agreement on January 15 and Brexit has become less uncertain - marred by renewed war (the real war) tensions between the US and Iran.

A US airstrike in Iraq on January 4 killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds military force and one of the most powerful figures in the Islamic Republic.

This prompted the Iranian government to announce that it would no longer abide by the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal, lifting restrictions on centrifuges, uranium enrichment , etc. as well as the Iraqi Parliament approving a resolution expelling around 5000 US troops from the country.

Whether or not this erupts into a full-blown US-Iran war remains uncertain.

What is certain is the growing scale of the catastrophe of the fires that's burning across Australia.

The smell of smoke and the hazy sky (from where I sit and scribble) serve as reminders of the lives lost, the millions of animals burnt or euthanised, homes razed to the ground, families displaced and entire towns wiped out.

The silver lining in these dark, smoky clouds is that the fires have spurred the Morrison government to act.

According to The Australian: "The federal government will spend hundreds of millions of dollars on the reconstruction of fire-ravaged bridges, roads, critical infrastructure and public housing, as Scott Morrison pledges to commit "everything that is needed and more" to the bushfire recovery.

"The Prime Minister and Josh Frydenberg will launch the government's national bushfire recovery agency on Monday, to be led by former Australian Federal Police commissioner Andrew Colvin for at least two years."

To quote the Prime Minister: "Rebuilding of bridges, rebuilding of roads and other critical -infrastructure ... we will just work hand in glove, as we have in -response to previous crises, to -ensure the recovery commences and is undertaken in a timely way and getting that support, particularly to small businesses."

The Australian continued: "The funding of the bushfire recovery agency is not expected to delay the government delivering its much-anticipated budget surplus this financial year, which was downgraded from $7.1 billion to $5 billion last month".

Then again, the growing devastation of the inferno could require increased government spending, ergo, threatening to tip the expected budget surplus into deficit.

It's still early to estimate the funding required for fire ravaged communities but a tick on the budget surplus is hardly worth anything compared with the rebuilding that must be done soon after the last embers of this Australian fire calamity had been doused.

For just as Bette Midler tweeted: "What good is an economy in an uninhabitable country?"