Chief economist update: Approaching peak isolation

Has the world reached peak isolation?

The growing clamour to ease/end social restrictions and lockdowns indicates that "inmates" are growing restless.

Humans, after all, are social animals. There's only so much online interaction - Facebook, Whatsapp, Snapchat, Instagram, etc. - can offer. Heck, dating sites are definitely no-go zones lest you be infected and become a "spreader".

There's only so much isolation an ordinary person can take. That's why offending prisoners are placed in solitary confinement - worse than being imprisoned is being imprisoned alone.

But enough social yada, yada, yadas.

The latest Markit Economics PMI surveys reveal the extent of the impact social restrictions and lockdowns is having on economic activity:

The IHS/Markit flash US composite PMI output index dropped to a reading of 27.4 in April - "the fastest reduction in private sector output since the series began in late-2009" - from March's final reading of 40.9, dragged down by significant falls in the manufacturing and services sectors.

The manufacturing PMI declined to a 133-month low reading of 36.9 in April from 48.5 in the previous month as the pandemic prompted cancellations of domestic and foreign orders. The services PMI plummeted to a record low reading of 27.0 from 39.8 in March on the back of the drop in demand following lockdowns and social restrictions imposed by the government to limit the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Preliminary estimates show the IHS/Markit Eurozone composite PMI diving to an all-time low of 13.5 in April from 29.7 in March.

The drop in manufacturing output to a record-low reading of 18.4 in April (from 38.5 in March) sent the manufacturing PMI down to a reading of 33.6 - its lowest reading in 134 months. Government enforced shutdowns and social isolation measures and limited business operations drove the service sector PMI down to a record low reading of 11.7, more than half the 26.4 recorded in the previous month.

According to Markit: "The extent to which the PMI survey has shown business to have collapsed across the eurozone greatly exceeds anything ever seen before in over 20 years of data collection. The ferocity of the slump has also surpassed that thought imaginable by most economists, the headline index falling far below consensus estimates."

The au Jibun Bank flash Japan composite PMI dropped to 27.8 in April from 36.2 in the previous month. This is the sharpest fall in the survey's record that eclipses the declines witnessed during the global financial crisis and the tsunami that hit the country in 2011.

Similar to the US and the Eurozone (and perhaps, every other country in the world), measures implemented to lessen the rate of infection has virtually frozen manufacturing and service sector activity in Japan. The manufacturing PMI fell to a reading of 43.7 in April from 44.8 in March. The services PMI slumped to a reading of 22.8 in April - the lowest since records began in September 2007 - from 33.8 in March.

These contrast with the rebound in the Caixin China composite PMI to a reading of 46.7 in March from 27.5 in February (no April update yet) - with the services PMI jumping to 43.0 in March from 26.5 in the previous month and the manufacturing sector no longer contracting in March (50.1 from 40.3 in Feb).

No prize for guessing but these improvements came after China relaxed restrictions and re-opened businesses.

The rest of the world, it seems, want what China's having.

Then again, China's restrictions were the "dracon" of all draconian restraints, enabling the Politburo to quickly bring the rate of infections and deaths under control.

Opening up prematurely runs the risk of a relapse, infections/deaths resume, lockdowns and social isolation measures re-implemented.

We're back to square one. No, scratch that - we'll be starting from the basement digging deeper.

