Investment
Chi-X releases viral TraCRs stocks
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 25 JUN 2020   11:36AM

Stock exchange Chi-X has added five new US listed companies through its investment vehicle TraCRs, which it says reflect the societal and behavioural trends kick-started by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes video conferencing service Zoom, protective healthcare equipment provider 3M, payments giant Mastercard, supermarket conglomerate Walmart and anti-viral pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences.

Following today's announcement, there are now 35 US listed companies available to Australian investors via Chi-X's TraCRs.

Chi-X Australia chief executive Vic Jokovic said the new TraCRs additions provide investors with exposure to the latest thematic opportunities presented by the pandemic.

"COVID-19 has changed the way we live and work, so it is only natural that it is also informing the way Australians invest and the types of stocks they want," Jokovic said.

"Our latest tranche of TraCRs allow Australian investors to gain single-stock exposure to the US companies that are at the forefront of shaping our 'new normal' environment."

In particular, he believes Zoom TraCRs are likely to be popular among Australian investors, with the company's share price surging more than 255% since the beginning of the year.

"While it remains unclear whether the impact of COVID-19 will create long-term changes to the way we work and communicate, some exciting investment opportunities have attracted the attention of Australian investors," Jokovic said.

"The latest tranche of Chi-X TraCRs complements a growing list of US names that cover the technology sector, industrials, financials and consumer staples.

As more Australians attempt to take advantage of market dislocation by opening trading accounts and entering the market, Jokovic said it's essential for service providers to offer their clients a broad range of investment options.

"TraCRs are one of many original solutions we offer Australian investors in addition to Australian shares, warrants, indices and funds," he said.

"With strong demand from investors and the continued support of the broking and funds management industry, we are continuing to build on our position as an integral marketplace."

Chi-X TraCRs are available through more than 20 Australian brokerage firms and are issued by Deutsche Access Investments, including CommSec, Morgans Financial, Westpac Online Investing, ANZ Share Investing, CMC Markets, Bell Potter and more.

Deutsche Bank head of depositary receipts Australia and New Zealand Chris Bagley said demand for the products was growing, with further releases scheduled for the coming months.

"With increasing demand for TraCRs, we are pleased to unveil our seventh tranche, which has been specifically curated to harness timely and relevant trends surrounding COVID-19," he said.

"These latest TraCRs build on the 30 series of TraCRs currently available, and the expectation that further globally recognisable names will be made available in the coming months."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

