Chi-X continues TraCR roll out

Chi-X has released another tranche of US listed-blue chip company TraCRs to meet demand for local access to US mega cap stocks.

Another 10 large US companies are available for Australians to gain exposure to, including Google parent company Alphabet, giant US telco AT&T, Nike and Costco.

The latest release now brings Chi-X's range of US TraCRs to 30, as Australian investors continue to seek access to large US companies.

Chi-X Australia chief executive Vic Jokovic said significant market volatility thanks to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak was causing investors to look for a way to diversify their portfolios.

"The impact of COVID-19 on markets across the world has been significant," Jokovic said.

"Adding to the list of available TraCRs will broaden the opportunities currently on offer to buy US mega caps.

"With the addition of Alphabet all of the US FAANG stocks are now available locally to Australian investors. Whilst names like Nike, Boeing and PepsiCo have joined the TraCR suite by popular demand."

Jokovic said the addition of Alphabet was likely to gain popularity among investors, by allowing direct, single-stock exposure to Google in a way no other exchange in Australia currently can.

"The addition of Alphabet presents a huge opportunity," Jokovic said.

TraCRs are issued by Deutsche Access Investments, and Deutsche Bank head of depositary receipts Australia and New Zealand Chris Bagley said the firm was encouraged by the increasing demand for TraCRs as it released more series' with Chi-X.

"More and more investors are realising the benefits of going global when it comes to their investment decisions, especially in light of recent market fluctuations," Bagley said.

"Gaining access to US listed companies via TraCRs makes that investment decision simpler and more cost effective."

Last month, Chi-X added another tranche of 10 US listed companies, including Netflix, McDonald's, Starbucks, Caterpillar and Visa to the TraCRs menu.