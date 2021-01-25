Chi-X bolsters executive team

Disruptor stock exchange, Chi-X Australia, has announced a senior appointment in a newly created role.

John Williams was appointed to the new role of deputy chief operating officer.

He joins from National Stock Exchange of Australia, where he was head of admissions and led the development of an admissions strategy and technology solution.

Previously, Williams held several roles at the ASX, working there for a decade. His positions included general manager of listing operations, senior manager of market access and manager for clearing and settlement operations.

"We are excited to welcome John to the Chi-X team. His deep knowledge of financial technology systems, infrastructure and strategy makes him a valuable addition to our management team," Chi-X Australia chief executive Vic Jokovic said.

Based in Sydney, Williams will be responsible for execution of the organisation's day-to-day operational business strategy and commitment to excellent customer service.

Chi-X Australia plays a key role in the development and growth of Australian capital and investment markets through product innovation, which is delivering cost savings and deeper liquidity to investors.