Cheques to wind down by 2030: Chalmers

Archaic payment systems could soon be a thing of the past following government plans to wind down outdated methods like cheques.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers handed down a five-point strategic plan yesterday in front of the Australian Banking Association and said the vision is to create a modern, world-class system.

In his address, he said the usage of cheques has been declining with a 90% drop over the last 10 years.

"This is largely because digital transactions are easier, cheaper, and more accessible," he said.

Chalmers explained that 100% of cheques used in institutional and commercial settings could be serviced through the internet or mobile banking, while 98% in retail settings could do the same.

"All this means that leaving cheques in the system is an increasingly costly way of servicing a declining fraction of payments," he said.

"That's why we want to systemically transition these transactions to digital, improving the efficiency of your sector and getting Australians their money faster."

Chalmers signalled his intention to wind down the cheque system by no later than 2030.

"Leading the way, by moving Commonwealth government departments to new forms of payments by 2028. This transition will be gradual, coordinated, and inclusive," he explained.

Public consultation with the whole community will take place before the end of the year, including with the states and territories, Chalmers added.

"And we will work with you to make sure that every Australian gets the assistance they need to make this important change to other forms of payment in good time," he said.

Industry feedback has been overall supportive of the plan.

ClearView for one will no longer pay any suppliers by cheque, explaining that following July 1 the system will change.

"Ceasing cheque usage will bring time, environmental, and cost savings, and suppliers will benefit from faster and more efficient payments," it commented.

The Australian Banking Association (ABA) also welcomed the Treasurer's announcement.

"With cheques now in steady decline and accounting for only 0.2% of all payments, it's time to have a smooth and well-planned process to phase out this form of payment," said ABA chief executive Anna Bligh.

"Australian banks will work with the government to ensure that customers and businesses are ready for a gradual and orderly phase out."

Linked to modernising the payment infrastructure, Chalmers highlighted other priorities including faster digital payments.

"Digitisation and new developments in technology like AI have the potential to unleash a new wave of productivity improvements," he said.

"It's why our strategy is about embracing this shift in ways that contribute to strong, sustainable and inclusive growth."

However, a potential set of policies to "encourage small businesses to adopt and adapt to technology," will first require amendments to policy and regulatory settings.

"We're going to update our regulatory frameworks, improve access to the payments system and take steps to reduce small business transaction costs," Chalmers explained.

Further, he highlighted points around reducing scams, strengthening cyber-security, and updating the RBA's supervision frameworks as well as revamping digital payments.

"While the RBA will be adjusting its supervision of the payments system to account for new developments in technology, with consultation due to start later this year," he said.

As the nation moves towards a digital future, cash gets lost in the discussion, but that's something some stakeholders don't want to see happen.

Cash Welcome argued the point that only physical cash is reliable without power and internet connectivity and therefore needs to be included in the nation's future.

"While new innovative payment systems will continue to be popular, physical cash underpins the confidence Australians have in cashless payment systems and digital deposits," it commented.

The industry-backed campaign said a recent survey revealed 99% of Australians supported a legal right to choose cash to pay for food and essentials and are concerned about the possibility of a cashless society.

"Cash is the single most popular way to pay in retail locations, over 60%, followed by debit cards, credit cards and mobile phones," it said.

Although it's not yet clear how cash with fit into a digital society, Chalmers reinforced the need to step out of the dark ages.

"It's about setting us up for the future," he said.

"Recognising that the opportunities that exist at the intersection of the digital economy, payments, and your sector represent a gateway towards the more efficient, competitive, productive and innovative economy we can build together."