Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Cheques to wind down by 2030: Chalmers

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 8 JUN 2023   12:45PM

Archaic payment systems could soon be a thing of the past following government plans to wind down outdated methods like cheques.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers handed down a five-point strategic plan yesterday in front of the Australian Banking Association and said the vision is to create a modern, world-class system.

In his address, he said the usage of cheques has been declining with a 90% drop over the last 10 years.

"This is largely because digital transactions are easier, cheaper, and more accessible," he said.

Chalmers explained that 100% of cheques used in institutional and commercial settings could be serviced through the internet or mobile banking, while 98% in retail settings could do the same.

"All this means that leaving cheques in the system is an increasingly costly way of servicing a declining fraction of payments," he said.

"That's why we want to systemically transition these transactions to digital, improving the efficiency of your sector and getting Australians their money faster."

Chalmers signalled his intention to wind down the cheque system by no later than 2030.

"Leading the way, by moving Commonwealth government departments to new forms of payments by 2028. This transition will be gradual, coordinated, and inclusive," he explained.

Public consultation with the whole community will take place before the end of the year, including with the states and territories, Chalmers added.

"And we will work with you to make sure that every Australian gets the assistance they need to make this important change to other forms of payment in good time," he said.

Industry feedback has been overall supportive of the plan.

ClearView for one will no longer pay any suppliers by cheque, explaining that following July 1 the system will change.

"Ceasing cheque usage will bring time, environmental, and cost savings, and suppliers will benefit from faster and more efficient payments," it commented.

The Australian Banking Association (ABA) also welcomed the Treasurer's announcement.

"With cheques now in steady decline and accounting for only 0.2% of all payments, it's time to have a smooth and well-planned process to phase out this form of payment," said ABA chief executive Anna Bligh.

"Australian banks will work with the government to ensure that customers and businesses are ready for a gradual and orderly phase out."

Linked to modernising the payment infrastructure, Chalmers highlighted other priorities including faster digital payments.

"Digitisation and new developments in technology like AI have the potential to unleash a new wave of productivity improvements," he said.

"It's why our strategy is about embracing this shift in ways that contribute to strong, sustainable and inclusive growth."

However, a potential set of policies to "encourage small businesses to adopt and adapt to technology," will first require amendments to policy and regulatory settings.

"We're going to update our regulatory frameworks, improve access to the payments system and take steps to reduce small business transaction costs," Chalmers explained.

Further, he highlighted points around reducing scams, strengthening cyber-security, and updating the RBA's supervision frameworks as well as revamping digital payments.

"While the RBA will be adjusting its supervision of the payments system to account for new developments in technology, with consultation due to start later this year," he said.

As the nation moves towards a digital future, cash gets lost in the discussion, but that's something some stakeholders don't want to see happen.

Cash Welcome argued the point that only physical cash is reliable without power and internet connectivity and therefore needs to be included in the nation's future.

"While new innovative payment systems will continue to be popular, physical cash underpins the confidence Australians have in cashless payment systems and digital deposits," it commented.

The industry-backed campaign said a recent survey revealed 99% of Australians supported a legal right to choose cash to pay for food and essentials and are concerned about the possibility of a cashless society.

"Cash is the single most popular way to pay in retail locations, over 60%, followed by debit cards, credit cards and mobile phones," it said.

Although it's not yet clear how cash with fit into a digital society, Chalmers reinforced the need to step out of the dark ages.

"It's about setting us up for the future," he said.

"Recognising that the opportunities that exist at the intersection of the digital economy, payments, and your sector represent a gateway towards the more efficient, competitive, productive and innovative economy we can build together."

Read more: Australian Banking AssociationABATreasurer Jim ChalmersAnna BlighClearView
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Fitch gives Labor budget AAA rating
Jones calls for taxonomy to clarify greenwashing
ClearView appoints chief executive
RBA appointments prompt debate
Budget all about responsible economic management: Chalmers
Long pause likely from RBA: Economist
Government targets ASX dominance
Super a big national advantage: Chalmers
Chalmers' promise to end super wars foiled by criticism
Inflation remains high priority in 2023: Treasurer

Editor's Choice

Super funds consider future of PwC contracts

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:46PM
Two industry super funds have frozen future contracts with PwC, while others with contracts for audit or other services with the embattled management consultancy are keeping a watchful eye on developments.

Director charged over illegal investment scheme

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
A former financial adviser is facing several charges of dishonest conduct and dealing in proceeds of crime after he convinced clients to open SMSFs to invest in businesses he owned, all while operating unlicensed.

AMP offloads SuperConcepts

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
An investor group comprising private equity firm Pemba Capital Partners and several advice industry executives is buying the SMSF administration business and its SuperMate solution.

Vanguard reduces fees on VAS

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:47PM
The investment giant has reduced management fees for the Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF (VAS) from 0.10% to 0.07% per annum.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Hugh Humphrey

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
Leveraging a deep experience of leading businesses through periods of growth and turbulence, Hugh Humphrey has breathed new life into Count and, yet to mark 12 months in the top job, he's only just getting started. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.