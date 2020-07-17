NEWS
Investment
Sponsored by
Charter Hall makes $214m warehouse play
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 17 JUL 2020   11:24AM

The $40 billion property investment manager has acquired three warehouses from Owens-Illinois Australia (OIA), setting Charter Hall back $214 million for the investment.

A Sydney-based glass manufacturing facility and warehouse, located at 130-170 Andrews Road, Penrith has been added to Charter Hall's Direct Industry Fund No. 4. The investment manager paid OIA $88 million for the asset.

The sale and lease back agreement on the property will run for a 20 year triple net lease, the property manager said, with fixed 3% annual rent reviews.

OIA recently divested its Australian operations to packaging and resource recovery company Visy. A subsidiary of Visy will be the tenant once the deal has been completed in July.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

Charter Hall has also acquired two other properties as part of the deal, one in Melbourne and one in Adelaide, for a total of $126 million.

Charter Hall chief executive Steven Bennett said the acquisition highlights the fund's ability to provide investors with exposures to diverse property assets.

"DIF4 continues to grow and meet investor demand for high quality exposure to the resilient industrial property market," he said.

"This acquisition shows the strength of the Charter Hall Group acquisition pipeline, utilising the combined capacity of its suite of funds to secure properties not ordinarily available to retail, HNW and SMSF investors."

DIF4 fund manager Miriam Patterson said the acquisition will support the fund's current dividend yield of 6%.

"The acquisition of the Penrith property enhances the fund's quality of income given the 20 year triple net lease, increases Sydney concentration and extends the fund's WALE (weighted average lease expiry) to a market leading 10.8 years," she said.

"The additional benefit of the triple net lease structure is that the landlord is not responsible for any ongoing costs in relation to the maintenance and upkeep of the property."

Read more: Owens-Illinois AustraliaVisyCharter Hall GroupDirect Industry Fund No.4Miriam PattersonSteven Bennett
