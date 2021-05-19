NEWS
Investment

Charter Hall grows portfolio by $800m

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 MAY 2021   12:39PM

Charter Hall is set take control of close to $800 million in property assets, most of which are home to government organisations.

Charter Hall has secured a $790 million portfolio, comprising the Services Australia building in the ACT's Tuggeranong, Australian Taxation Office buildings in Box Hill, Victoria and Albury, New South Wales, and the Australian Red Cross building in Alexandria.

The portfolio is to be owned by Charter Hall Direct funds and the Charter Hall Long WALE REIT. The latter will own 50% of each asset, with Direct funds owning the other half. The Charter Hall Direct Office Fund will own Tuggeranong and Box Hill, Charter Hall Direct PFA Fund will own Albury and the Charter Hall Direct Industrial Fund No.4 will own Alexandria.

The portfolio boasts an average WALE of 9.1 years with fixed annual rent increases of between 3.5% and 4% per annum.

The acquisition brings Charter Hall's office portfolios to more than $23 billion. In total this financial year, Charter Hall has added about $7 billion via acquisitions.

"We continue to deliver on the long WALE and government lease thematic that Charter Hall has pursued for many years which, in the current environment of low interest rates and the focus on secure and growing income streams, provides attractive risk adjusted returns to both our listed and unlisted fund investors," Charter Hall managing director and group chief executive David Harrison said.

"We are also very pleased to secure another asset in the social infrastructure sector leased to such an essential service provider as the Australian Red Cross."

Through this deal, Charter Hall Direct sits at about $7.5 billion in scale "pre any 30 June revaluations that will come through".

"The opportunity for three of the open for investment Direct funds being able to acquire these assets showcases the diversity of the opportunities the Charter Hall Group provides to its Direct investors and the institutional quality of the assets held by these funds which boast an average WALE of between 7.6 and 11.8 years," Charter Hall Direct chief executive Steven Bennett said.

All these funds have in excess of 96% occupancy and are leased to high quality tenant customers."

Read more: Charter Hall Direct Office FundCharter Hall Long WALE REITCharter Hall GroupSteven Bennett
