Charter Hall grabs Melbourne icon for $65m

Charter Hall's Prime Office Fund (CPOF) has acquired a 100% freehold interest in Collins Place, an office, entertainment, and hotel precinct in the highly coveted Paris end of Melbourne's CBD.

The 13,350 square-metre site at 33-35 Collins Street was purchased from an institutional investor for an undisclosed sum, following a process undertaken by Colliers on behalf of the vendor.

The leasehold of Collins Place is currently owned by the AMP Wholesale Office Fund (AWOF) and is the fund's largest single asset.

Charter Hall managing director and group chief executive David Harrison said that Collins Place presents a unique opportunity for CPOF investors to secure one of the largest, freehold title, prime CBD sites nationally.

This extends the large precinct holdings owned by CPOF which includes Chifley in Sydney, together with two other Paris end Melbourne CBD precincts and recently purchased Southern Cross Towers.

"Charter Hall's strategy, to unlock under-utilised floorspace in prime locations that have the potential to add value to the freehold asset over time, ultimately delivers long term value," Harrison said.

"We are pleased to have added to our Paris end footprint, with the largest CBD land holding in the Paris end totalling 40,000 square-meter of CBD land."

Further along Collins Street, Charter Hall have secured planning approval for a twin tower precinct at 555 Collins Street, having already sold its 50% interest to sovereign wealth fund GIC.