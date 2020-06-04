NEWS
Investment
Charter Hall extends JV, makes acquisition
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 4 JUN 2020   11:51AM

Charter Hall Group has announced an extension to its relationship with global institutional investor Allianz Real Estate to acquire a $648 million portfolio.

The ALDI logistics assets portfolio includes the ALDI distribution centres, which were designed and built by ALDI and sold with seven-year lease back initial terms plus multiple seven-year options.

The four asset portfolio comprises Sydney logistics facilities located in Minchinbury and Prestons within the Outer West and South West suburbs of Sydney.

The Melbourne facility is located in the Dandenong industrial precinct, with the Brisbane asset located in the Northern suburb of Brendale.

The purchaser is a Charter Hall managed partnership combining the $6 billion wholesale fund CPIF with Allianz Real Estate as a 50/50 joint venture partner.

David Harrison, managing director and chief executive of Charter Hall said he is delighted to extend the cross-sector relationship with ALDI who will become a sizeable cross sector tenant customer.

"Further, combining the balance sheet strength of CPIF and its partner Allianz Real Estate gave Charter Hall a competitive advantage in convincing ALDI that we could deliver an unconditional executed transaction within a short timeframe, having recently secured FIRB approval for the transaction," Harrison said.

"Accessing the on-going growth and resilience of grocery retailing in Australia has been a consistent thematic driving the growth of our Industrial and Logistics portfolio toward $10 billion and beyond, now representing 25% of our enlarged $40 billion platform."

Rushabh Desai, Asia Pacific chief executive of Allianz Real Estate, said the transaction is in line with the company's strategy in aligning its investments to secular mega trends in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Demand for logistics in Australia is underpinned by growth in e-commerce, increasing international trade and the resilience of non-discretionary retail spending," he said.

"This will provide our investors an attractive distribution yield.

"We value our long-standing relationship with Charter Hall, and we are very excited to partner with them on the acquisition of the ALDI logistics portfolio."

Editor's Choice
What advisers need to know: BT
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:24PM
BT head of financial literacy and advocacy Bryan Ashenden has observed a significant increase in calls for technical support from financial advisers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hedge funds record best month since GFC
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:32PM
Hedge funds in April posted their highest one-month returns since May 2009, but still have a long way to go before they can pare back March quarter losses.
Asgard, Future Super shamed on ERS
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:23PM
At a hearing of the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics that was supposed to focus on ME Bank's recent troubles, the super funds performing poorly in terms of early release copped surprise criticism.
Magellan launches listed active ETF fund
ALLY SELBY  |   12:08PM
Hamish Douglass' Magellan Financial Group has launched a listed active ETF fund in partnership with Airlie Funds Management, with promises of reducing friction and costs for investors.
