Charter Hall exec to chair NHFIC board

The National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation has appointed Charter Hall's Adrian Harrington as its chair, and two other members in a board renewal.

The government agency, which lets private companies lend to social and affordable housing projects, was previously chaired by Brendan Cotty who was the chair of the Western Sydney Parklands trust for 10 years.

Cotty's three- year term ends next month.

He will be replaced by Harrington, who is currently Charter Hall's head of capital and product development, and has been on NHFIC's board for five years.

Harrington will resign from his position as the independent chair and director of the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute (AHURI), as he moves into the part-time chair role at NHFIC.

The government has also appointed Kelvin Ryan and Jane Hewitt as part-time members of NHFIC board.

Ryan was previously the chief executive of Simonds Group and BGC Residential. Hewitt is currently a non-executive director at Mirvac.

The seven-person board determines strategy, defines risk appetite, makes financing decisions and monitors performance for NHFIC.

NHFIC recently crossed $2 billion in debt issuance, whose investors have included superannuation funds like Cbus and UniSuper.

In October last year, the minister for housing Michael Sukkar appointed Commonwealth officer Robert Jeremenko as a board observer. He may attend NHFIC board meetings and report to the minister on any matter relating to the operations of NHFIC or the board.