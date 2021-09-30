Charter Hall Direct bolsters distribution team

Charter Hall's unlisted property funds division has appointed distribution managers for almost every state and territory.

Renee Oldfield joined as state distribution manager for Western Australia and South Australia from Acure Asset Management where she was national distribution manager. Oldfield held distribution roles at FIIG Securities and Aspen Group.

Meanwhile, Paul Ramsay has been appointed state distribution manager for Victoria and Tasmania. He was previously a key account manager at Franklin Templeton and was national manager-strategy investments at Australian Unity Wealth.

Mark Weingarth has taken on the role of state distribution manager for New South Wales from Macquarie Group where he was head of managed accounts and digital portfolio management. He also spent over five years in business development roles at Macquarie including associate director senior sales leader and key accounts.

Finally, Craig Harding has been promoted to business development manager for Queensland and Northern Territory and Marco Triani to key account manager for the team.

"Our investment in growing the distribution team reflects the strong demand for Direct's leading unlisted property funds and a record year of capital inflows into our suite of funds," Charter Hall Direct chief executive Steve Bennett said.

Charter Hall head of distribution Scott McLennan added: "The state-based distribution team is designed to better service our growing adviser community in all states and territories."

"Having our team located close to our clients means we can work collaboratively together to further enhance client outcomes in terms of both service and product offerings."