Investment

Charter Hall co-founder eyes Australian Unity Office Fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 30 MAY 2022   12:27PM

Aliro Group has made a bid to acquire the Australian Unity Office Fund, with support from the fund's largest shareholder.

On Friday afternoon, Australian Unity received an all-cash proposal to acquire all the issued units in its Office Fund (AOF) by way of a trust scheme from property development and fund management business Aliro Group.

Aliro Group is offering $2.45 cash per AOF unit.

Established in 2017, Aliro Group was founded by Charter Hall co-founder David Southon and former Orica global head of property Daniel Wise.

The proposal was accompanied by a statement of support from AOF'S largest unitholder, Hume Partners (Hume). Hume intends to vote its 19.97% holding in favour of the proposal, it said.

Australian Unity Investment Real Estate Limited (AUIREL) will now convene an independent board committee to review the proposal.

AUIREL has been working to maximise value for unitholders for some time, including focusing on delivering asset refurbishments, divesting some or all properties and returning the capital to unitholders, and considering a sale of the portfolio.

