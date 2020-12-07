Charter Hall, Allianz Real Estate acquire assets

Charter Hall Group has expanded its 50/50 joint venture with Allianz Real Estate with the acquisition of distribution centres.

The Charter Hall Prime Industrial Fund and Allianz Real Estate have paid $281.5 million for two ALDI distribution centres in Victoria and Queensland.

The transaction builds upon the joint venture's initial $648 million acquisition of four ALDI logistics assets in June.

The Victorian centre is 23 kilometres west of the Melbourne CBD and the Queensland centre is in a major distribution hub located halfway between Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

The two centres have a total gross lettable area of 106,614 square metres upon a total combined site area of 30.99 hectares and a low overall site coverage ratio of 34%.

Charter Hall Group chief executive David Harrison said the group is delighted to extend the relationship with both ALDI and Allianz following the prior acquisition.

"These two assets were acquired off-market and demonstrate the strong relationship we have developed with ALDI as a major cross-sector tenant customer and Allianz as a major investor customer of Charter Hall," he said.

"This additional ALDI leased portfolio of assets cements our position as the largest owner of grocery anchored distribution centres in Australia, with a $3.5 billion portfolio leased to all four major supermarket anchors."

ALDI built the purpose-built distribution centres sold them subject to initial seven-year lease back terms plus multiple seven-year options.

ALDI has agreed to pay all ongoing property expenses including taxes, insurance and maintenance and the lease will increase 3% per year.

Allianz Real Estate Asia Pacific chief executive Rushabh Desai said investing in logistics has been a high conviction global theme for the manager.

"In the Asia-Pacific region we have an exposure of over USD $2.4 billion to logistics across Australia, Japan, China, and India," he said.

"We value our long-standing relationship with Charter Hall, and we are very excited to partner with them again on the second tranche of ALDI logistics assets".