Charter Hall adds three properties

Charter Hall continues to build its portfolio, acquiring three properties with a combined purchase price of $319 million.

The Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (CLW) has entered into an agreement to take full ownership of 76-78 Pitt Street, an office building in Sydney, New South Wales.

It is also in the process of acquiring a 100% interest in a new Bunnings property to be developed in Caboolture, Queensland for $28.1 million.

CLW recently completed the acquisition of a 49.9% stake the Parap Tavern, a pub in Darwin, Northern Territory for $9.8 million.

CLW fund manager Avi Anger said Bunnings Caboolture and the Parap Tavern acquisitions increase the proportion of triple net leases in the portfolio from 50% to 53% and increase the proportion of fixed rent reviews to 55%.

As for 76-78 Pitt Street, Anger said the property is located in the centre of the Sydney's CBD, and has been acquired via a sale and leaseback with Telstra on a long, 10-year triple net lease with fixed annual 2.5% rent increases.

The Charter Hall Prime Industrial Fund (CPIF) recently expanded its joint venture with Allianz Real Estate to acquire two additional ALDI distribution centre assets located in Derrimut, Melbourne and Staplyton-Yatala, Brisbane for $281.5 million.