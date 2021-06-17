Charter Hall adds ESG head

Charter Hall Group has appointed a group head of ESG as it continues to build out its sustainability team and ESG offering.

Andrew Cole joins from Lendlease Funds Management where he was general manager, sustainability for five years.

Cole was responsible for developing and integrating the sustainability strategy for $27 billion in funds under management and created effective ESG strategies for funds to measure and report performance to investors.

He is currently the chair of the Property Council of Australia's National Sustainability Roundtable and the chair of Green Building Council of Australia's industry advisory group.

"I look forward to joining the team at Charter Hall, which has made measurable progress in the ESG space in recent years, underpinned by its commitment to climate resilience, responsible business, and strong communities," Cole said.

"Over the past 20 years, I have experienced the changing landscape of ESG and sustainability in the property sector and there has never been a stronger emphasis on ESG than we are seeing now from tenant and investor customers."

Cole will commence the role on July 12 and will be responsible for the group's sustainability strategy and reporting, community partnerships and will assist the executive committee to integrate ESG outcomes across the business.

He will report directly to chief experience officer Natalie Devlin.

"We are pleased to welcome Andrew to Charter Hall and look forward to him working with the team to continue enhancing our 30-year history of embedding ESG into our platform as a strategic priority," Charter Hall Group chief executive David Harrison said.

"It is in our DNA to be a fiduciary of capital partnering within the platform, and we are focused on continuing to drive value for our investors and create a positive impact for clients, employees and the wider community."

The appointment follows Charter Hall securing a $790 million property portfolio consisting of government organisations throughout Victoria, NSW and ACT.