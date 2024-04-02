Charter Hall acquires stake in hotel REIT

Charter Hall acquires stake in hotel REITBY KARREN VERGARA | TUESDAY, 2 APR 2024 12:30PM
Read more: HPI, CQR, TGP, Charter Hall Group, Don Smith, Australian Venue Company, Charter Hall Retail REIT, CHC, Hotel Property Investments, Queensland Venue Company
Charter Hall Group is paying $96.9 million for a stake in a REIT that invests in hotels, pubs, and motels across Australia.
The joint venture between Charter Hall and its Charter Hall Retail REIT (CQR) bought the 14.8% stake in Hotel Property Investments (HPI) from 360 Capital Group. They are now the largest shareholders in HPI.
"HPI's assets are complementary to CHC and CQR's portfolio of convenience net lease retail assets and the acquisition is consistent with CQR's strategy to redeploy proceeds from recent shopping centre divestments to increase its focus on net lease convenience retail assets," Charter Hall said.
Charter Hall expects HPI to generate an annualised FY24 distribution yield of 5.7% and a 15% discount to HPI's last published NTA per stapled security.
360 Capital Group said the sale price represents a premium of $13.9 million above its 31 December 2023 carrying value of the HPI stake, representing about 6.5 cents per TGP security.
"The group continues to remain debt free and will use part of these proceeds to continue to purchase the group's securities. The group has the capacity to purchase a further 40.3 million TGP securities from the buybacks approved by TGP securityholders at its last AGM on 27 November 2023," it said.
HPI's portfolio is valued at $1.26 billion. It has 57 convenience hotel properties, predominantly located on the eastern seaboard and leased to the Queensland Venue Company and Australian Venue Company.
HPI managing director and chief executive Don Smith passed away on February 23 following a period of illness.
"Don joined HPI in 2018 and has been a driving force behind our success, fostering exceptional relationships, contributing to significant growth, and showing unparalleled commitment to HPI," the company said in a statement.
"Beyond his professional contributions, Don embodied qualities of humour, warmth, and mentorship that endeared him to all."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Former adviser slapped with 12 charges|
HUB24 growth officer jumps to AZ NGA|
Aware Super chair named governor-general|
NZ Super Fund chief investment officer departs|
|Sponsored by
Where do advisers invest their time?
The stage 3 tax cuts have sparked discussions on bracket creep. Implementing a tax-effective investment strategy is crucial now more than ever.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Fiona Mann
BRIGHTER SUPER