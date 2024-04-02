Charter Hall acquires stake in hotel REIT

Charter Hall Group is paying $96.9 million for a stake in a REIT that invests in hotels, pubs, and motels across Australia.

The joint venture between Charter Hall and its Charter Hall Retail REIT (CQR) bought the 14.8% stake in Hotel Property Investments (HPI) from 360 Capital Group. They are now the largest shareholders in HPI.

"HPI's assets are complementary to CHC and CQR's portfolio of convenience net lease retail assets and the acquisition is consistent with CQR's strategy to redeploy proceeds from recent shopping centre divestments to increase its focus on net lease convenience retail assets," Charter Hall said.

Charter Hall expects HPI to generate an annualised FY24 distribution yield of 5.7% and a 15% discount to HPI's last published NTA per stapled security.

360 Capital Group said the sale price represents a premium of $13.9 million above its 31 December 2023 carrying value of the HPI stake, representing about 6.5 cents per TGP security.

"The group continues to remain debt free and will use part of these proceeds to continue to purchase the group's securities. The group has the capacity to purchase a further 40.3 million TGP securities from the buybacks approved by TGP securityholders at its last AGM on 27 November 2023," it said.

HPI's portfolio is valued at $1.26 billion. It has 57 convenience hotel properties, predominantly located on the eastern seaboard and leased to the Queensland Venue Company and Australian Venue Company.

HPI managing director and chief executive Don Smith passed away on February 23 following a period of illness.

"Don joined HPI in 2018 and has been a driving force behind our success, fostering exceptional relationships, contributing to significant growth, and showing unparalleled commitment to HPI," the company said in a statement.

"Beyond his professional contributions, Don embodied qualities of humour, warmth, and mentorship that endeared him to all."