Executive Appointments
Charlie Aitken resigns from Contango
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 19 DEC 2019   12:03PM

Martin Switzer's Contango Asset Management announced Charlie Aitken has resigned as a director of the company.

Roger Amos, Contango's chair, said: "The board thanks Mr Aitken for his valuable contribution to the company since joining in August 2016 and wishes him every success in his future endeavours."

Aitken is the chief executive and chief investment officer of Aitken Investment Management.

Aitken has been facing scrutiny lately over the performance of his Aitken Investment Management high conviction fund.

The fund was down 9.9% for the 2019 financial year .

So far in FY2020, the fund has had negative returns for two months running.

Fortunes turned slightly in October with a positive return of 0.37% followed by 6.03% in November.

Ken Poutakidis was appointed to the Contango board on the same day Aitken's exit was announced.

He is managing partner of the corporate finance division of Findex and was managing director and founder of Avenue Advisory.

Poutakidis sits on the advisory board of Civilex and is the founder and chair of the Theofilos Foundation, a charity that assists students to achieve better education outcomes.

Amos said: "We are delighted to welcome Ken to the board of Contango Asset Management Limited, given his long and distinguished involvement in the financial services sector. We believe he is an excellent fit and will further strengthen the CGA board."

