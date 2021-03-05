Chant West to buy Rice Warner insurance comparator

Chant West has entered an agreement with Rice Warner to buy the latter's Galaxy Insurance Comparators business.

The 16-year-old business is an insurance comparison tool for desktop software providers to the financial advice industry, institutional clients and super funds.

Chant West will integrate the tools into its business after a transition period.

"I'm looking forward to working with our new team joining us from Rice Warner to integrate these valuable tools into Chant West in a way that delivers a great experience for subscribers," said Chant West general manager Ian Fryer.

"This is a logical service extension for many of our clients, several of whom have been asking for the business to provide more insights into retail insurance and group life cover. We recognise that insurance is an ever-changing and complex market, and the addition of this specialised service will enable our clients to deal with a single supplier for their related research and insights."

Rice Warner chief executive Andrew Boal said the firm believes Chant West is best placed to continue to develop the Galaxy tools.

"The Galaxy comparators are client-driven tools and have been built to meet the insurance insights and comparison needs of our diverse client base," Boal said.

"Given Chant West's strong relationships with super funds and financial advisers, I have every confidence they 'll continue to deliver on that client-centric mission and we're committed to working closely with them to ensure a smooth transition for subscribers and staff alike."

In July 2020, Chant West sold its superannuation business to private equity backed Zenith Investment Partners, and its financial planning software Enzumo to ASX-listed Centrepoint Alliance.