Chant West head of client development to retire

Chant West's head of client development will retire from the role after about four and a half years at the company.

Geoff Peck was responsible for sales and service of new and existing clients at Chant West. He also worked on developing new tools for clients and had a team of two reporting into him.

After Chant West sold its superannuation business to private-equity-backed Zenith Investment Partners, Peck reported the newly-appointed chief operating officer Jason Huddy.

His last day will be December 3. He said the firm has not yet made a replacement.

Peck has previously worked at Colonial First State as its general manager of marketing, BT as head of superannuation services and Russell Investments as a managing director with responsibility for corporate superannuation, retail, government and institutions at various points in time.

The retirement comes as Peck turns 60.

He will continue to sit on the board of Aracon Super, which is owned by ASX-listed managed accounts business Xplore Wealth.