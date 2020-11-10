Channel Capital in management buyout

The Sydney multi-boutique is bidding farewell to its minority equity partner Highbury Partnership, as it enlists a new passive investor to bring ownership back to the management.

Highbury invested about $15 million in Channel Capital in 2017 when the business was three years old, in lieu of a minority stake in the business.

Channel has now bought back the Highbury stake with financing from New York's Kudu Investment Management who has a business similar to Channel's. The introduction was made via Berkshire Global Advisors.

In return Kudu will get a passive stake in Channel's business. It will not have any board positions.

Channel Capital managing director and co-founder Glen Holding said the buyout and access to Kudu's capital positions the business for future growth.

"We were majority staff owned [after Highbury investment] and will be more so after this," he said.

"One option was to IPO the business which we didn't want to do, we wanted to stay independent and employee owned. The access to capital is greater with Kudu [which is backed by NYSE-listed White Mountains Insurance Group] than with Highbury as we keep growing."

Holding identified three areas of future growth for Channel: fundraising for the remaining capacity in its existing eight managers, many of whom are additions in recent years; growing its responsible entity business to add a few external institutional clients and expanding into overseas markets.

"There are a few things that we are working on. Most of the existing managers are still in early stages of growth with a lot of capacity left," Holding said.

"We don't want to be an RE [responsible entity] for hire but we may act as RE for some institutional third parties we've been working with for a long time."

In expanding overseas, Channel sees opportunity to offer infrastructure and services to other investment managers, with distribution potentially down the line - similar to how it started in 2013.

"What we want to do with overseas markets is to try to enter them by stealth. We won't be taking massive bets. Asia is a fairly obvious one for us and the Americas with Kudu," he said, followed by UK.

This is Kudu's first foray into the Australian market. It was advised by Minter Ellison. With Channel, the firm will have 14 affiliates with combined assets of US$75 billion at September end.

"As our first transaction in Australia, one of the world's largest pension markets, we jumped at the chance to support Channel in achieving its full potential," said Kudu chairman and managing director Charles Ruffel.

"Channel's leadership and strong focus on investor outcomes permeate the organisation, and we look forward to a long and fruitful working relationship in Australia and globally."

Channel Capital Pty Ltd. (Channel), a leading Australian multi-affiliate investment management company servicing more than A$16 billion in assets, will undertake a management buyout from minority equity partner Highbury Partnership (Highbury), subject to customary approvals.

New York-based Kudu Investment Management, LLC (Kudu), an independent provider of permanent capital solutions to asset and wealth managers, is providing financing for the buyout and additional capital for the firm. Upon completion of the transaction, expected in November, Channel's employee shareholders will control a greater share of the diversified investment management group. Kudu will own a passive, minority share in the business. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Channel provides incubation, operations, distribution, marketing and responsible entity services to a select group of investment management companies and their clients across the institutional, family office, high net worth and advisor-led investor space in Australia and New Zealand. Channel's subsidiary, Channel Investment Management Limited (CIML), is licensed as a responsible entity in Australia, enabling it to act as both trustee and manager.

"While the business has prospered in partnership with Highbury, we've reached the next level of growth, requiring a renewed strategy to both consolidate and capitalise on what we've built," said Glen Holding, Channel's co-founder and managing director. "Partnering with Kudu will greatly enhance our ability to pursue larger growth opportunities both within and outside of Australia."

"As our first transaction in Australia, one of the world's largest pension markets, we jumped at the chance to support Channel in achieving its full potential," said Charles Ruffel, chairman and managing partner of Kudu. "Channel's leadership and strong focus on investor outcomes permeate the organisation, and we look forward to a long and fruitful working relationship in Australia and globally."

Established in 2013, Channel has 27 employees across Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne. Channel currently partners with eight investment management firms. Channel subsidiary CIML provides responsible entity services to a limited set of funds managed or advised by its partner firms as well as a select group of institutions.

With Channel, Kudu will have 14 affiliated firms that collectively manage or advise approximately US$75 billion on behalf of individual and institutional investors worldwide in traditional and alternative strategies, as of Sept. 30, 2020. Kudu, with US$475 million in capital commitments to date, is backed by, a financial services holding company.

Berkshire Global Advisors served as financial advisor and Hall and Wilcox served as legal advisor to Channel. Minter Ellison served as legal advisor to Kudu.