Channel Capital expands overseas

The $16 billion Sydney multi-boutique has launched a Cayman Islands based offshore business, with a new on-the-ground head.

Channel Capital Cayman will be headed by Mark Cook, a director for Cayman Islands and other offshore investment funds.

The business will focus on starting and running funds domiciled in the United States, Cayman Islands and other offshore financial centres. It will also ensure ongoing compliance with regulatory obligations including anti-money laundering and tax transparency, the firm said.

Cook, who is an Australian, has been based in the Cayman Islands since 2005. He is a qualified chartered accountant and has worked with Citco Fund Services in Cayman Islands.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Mark in the Cayman Islands" said Channel co-founder and managing director Glen Holding.

"We see this as a natural extension of the support and oversight we have traditionally offered to fund managers in Australia and is consistent with our strategy to build out a global platform capable of supporting investment managers and their clients in all major jurisdictions".

Channel said about 70% of non-US domiciled alternative investment funds managed by US SEC-registered advisors are domiciled in the Cayman Islands.

"The Cayman Islands remains by far the most popular jurisdiction for hedge, private equity and infrastructure funds. I'm really looking forward to working with the Channel team and leveraging the platform they have developed. I anticipate opportunities across the spectrum for straight governance services, or to more widely assist with an investment manager's business needs," Cook said.

The announcement comes after Channel bought back minority equity partner Highbury Partnership's stake in the business, with financing from New York's Kudu Investment Management.

Kudu has a business similar to Channel's and acquired a passive stake in Channel after the November 2020 transaction.

At the time, Holding said Channel's identified three areas of future growth for Channel: fundraising for the remaining capacity in its existing eight managers, many of whom are additions in recent years; growing its responsible entity business to add a few external institutional clients and expanding into overseas markets.

"What we want to do with overseas markets is to try to enter them by stealth. We won't be taking massive bets. Asia is a fairly obvious one for us and the Americas with Kudu," he said at the time, followed by UK.