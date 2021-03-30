NEWS
Executive Appointments
Changes on Perpetual Industrial Shares Fund
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 30 MAR 2021   12:42PM

Perpetual is moving its Industrial Shares Fund from a co-portfolio manager structure to a single-PM structure, and will bid farewell to a long-standing investor.

Anthony Cay co-managed the Perpetual Industrial Shares Strategy with Anthony Aboud. The strategy will now be managed by Aboud alone.

Perpetual said the shift from co-portfolio manager structure to single-manager structure for the Industrial Shares fund is to align it with the approach of our broader suite of Australian equities funds.

"Anthony Aboud will now be the sole portfolio manager responsible for the fund and as a result of this change, we can confirm that Anthony Cay will be leaving Perpetual," a spokesperson for the firm said.

"Anthony has been a valuable member of our Australian equity team for 22 years and has made a considerable contribution to our business during this time. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

The strategy invests in industrial shares and is benchmarked to S&P/ASX 300 Industrials Accumulation Index.

It has been running since 1995 and is currently under the benchmark on three, five, 10 and since-inception basis.

