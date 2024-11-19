Chalmers teases superannuation update

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Treasurer Jim Chalmers hinted there will be an announcement around changes to superannuation and the retirement phase sometime this week.

Chalmers outlined the notable events on the government's agenda for the coming fortnight, including tackling inflation, tax credits and superannuation.

"Our government will continue to pursue its legislative agenda in the Senate, I will be hoping to introduce new legislation, for example the production tax credits as part of our Future Made in Australia agenda next week if I can," Chalmers said.

"A ministerial statement to the parliament on Wednesday about the progress that Australians have made together when it comes to getting inflation down and wages up and rolling out cost-of-living help at the same time as we reform our economy for the future.

"We will have more to say - Stephen and I - later in the week around superannuation and the retirement phase, we will be hosting another investor roundtable on Friday focused on housing and the energy transformation and other matters."

While Chalmers did not elaborate on the upcoming superannuation announcement, he said the government was working hard to get their agenda through the Senate.

"In and around the parliament, the government has a very full agenda that we're looking to progress through the Senate and outside the parliament as well and so there will be a lot of activity over the course of the next couple of weeks," he said.

This comes after the government completed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Cook Islands when it comes to superannuation transfers.

Minister for Financial Services Stephen Jones said the partnership with Pacific Island nations is "extensive and enduring".

"[We were] delighted to be able to sign and seal the deal with the Cook Islands. Some unique things about the Cook Islands and their people, they're also citizens of New Zealand, we have a superannuation agreement with New Zealand, which wasn't flowing through to the people of Cook Islands and in effect what that deal does is equalise the arrangements between New Zealand and the Cook Islands," Jones said.

Jones added that there is also a labour mobility agreement in place that allows residents from the Pacific Islands to work in Australia.

"There will be a larger Pacific Island workforce here in Australia and of course one of the great features of them working in Australia is they get exactly the same wages and conditions as you would if you are an Australian resident. That includes superannuation, we want to ensure that that's working for both countries," he said.