Chalmers opens Investor Front Door pilot

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 2 SEP 2025   11:43AM

The government has launched the pilot program for the Investor Front Door, which aims to make it quicker and easier for investors to back major projects.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said it is designed to improve the investment environment by streamlining how investors and business interact with the government, helping them navigate approvals processes and fast-track major projects where possible.

"Whether it's homes, energy or essential infrastructure, this will mean more projects get off the ground more quickly," Chalmers said.

The pilot phase will support a select number of projects which the government has deemed of national significance.

These projects will need to demonstrate they have the potential to deliver transformational opportunities to Australia; will generate benefits for Australia; can benefit from the Investor Front Door's services; and have a reasonable prospect of success.

"Projects selected for the pilot phase will have a dedicated engagement manager who will provide a faster way to navigate regulatory and approval requirements and identify suitable government financing opportunities from existing specialist investment vehicles," Chalmers said.

"By participating in the pilot phase, these projects will be part of testing and refining of the Investor Front Door's services."

In addition, the pilot phase will be used to gather evidence on overlaps and gaps in the regulatory environment and project financing arrangements and inform the government of areas for improvement.

"Speeding up approvals was a big feature of the Albanese government's Economic Reform Roundtable, and there was strong support for the Investor Front Door," Chalmers said.

"Unlocking investment in transformational projects will make our economy more prosperous and productive and create opportunities for our workers and businesses and the Investor Front Door is an important part of that."

Read more: Investor Front DoorTreasurer Jim ChalmersEconomic Reform Roundtable
VIEW COMMENTS

