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Economics

Chalmers looks to shore up fuel supply as Iran war continues

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 23 MAR 2026   11:56AM
Treasurer Jim Chalmers convened an emergency meeting of the Council of Financial Regulators to discuss the conflict in the Middle East.

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Read more: IranMiddle EastCouncil of Financial RegulatorsJim ChalmersStrait of HormuzDonald TrumpNicola Willis
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