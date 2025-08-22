Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Chalmers confirms super performance test changes are coming

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 22 AUG 2025   12:02PM

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has wrapped up the three-day Economic Reform Roundtable, announcing a range of reforms the government will focus on.

Speaking at a press conference after the event, Chalmers said the government will look to make changes to the superannuation performance test.

"We are going to have another look at the super performance test. I want to make it perfectly clear that we are not talking about abolishing the performance test, and we are not talking about in any way interfering with the sole purpose of super funds, which is to deliver the maximum returns that they can for the members. I want to be perfectly clear about that," Chalmers said.

"But there is interest, from a government point of view, and certainly around the table, for us to make sure that there are no unnecessary obstacles or impediments to institutional investors like super [funds] investing in areas like housing and other areas where there's clearly a national need."

The announcement was welcomed by the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA).

"The performance test is important for our sector; it works to keep funds accountable. The challenge for us is how to keep all the good and future-proof the test," ASFA chief executive Mary Delahunty said.

"Regulation isn't 'set and forget' and shouldn't be when members' returns are at stake. In a fast-evolving investment landscape it's appropriate that there is due examination of whether the regulation fits the times."

The government also announced it would be introducing 'tell-us-once' legislation. Delahunty was present on day one of the Roundtable where she presented ways to cut down on duplication including recommending a 'tell-us-once' principle of reporting.

"The government's announcement it will be introducing 'tell-us-once' legislation to reduce regulatory duplication is a significant win for all Australians, and will benefit everyone with a superannuation account," Delahunty said.

"ASFA's core message to the Roundtable when we spoke on Day 1 was that regulation is vital for trust, but when it overlaps or is outdated, it drags down member returns and that impacts productivity.

"We are delighted the government has heard our key message and is taking action."

ASFA said, in the past seven years, compliance and risk management costs for APRA-regulated funds have almost doubled - from $550 million in 2017-18 to $1.05 billion in 2024-25.

Read more: ASFATreasurer Jim ChalmersEconomic Reform RoundtableMary DelahuntyAssociation of Superannuation Funds of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AustralianSuper, ASFA, Macquarie chiefs invited to Roundtable
'We're proceeding' with Div 296: Chalmers
Payday super delays will cost workers: ASFA
Rest calls for super performance test reforms
Grattan calls for large scale tax reform
CEDA calls for 'seamless economy' reforms as Roundtable begins
Chalmers calls for solutions, not problems
Leaders push for overseas skills recognition
PC suggests removing excessive entry requirements for advisers
Former Qantas Super investment chief lands new gig

Editor's Choice

ASIC freezes assets of First Mutual Private Equity

MATTHEW WAI
The Federal Court imposed urgent interim orders to freeze the assets of First Mutual Private Equity (FMPE) and its sole director Gregory Raymond Cotton, with ASIC concerned more than $50 million of investor funds is at risk.

Liquidity issues hurting Healthbridge Capital investors

KARREN VERGARA
Healthbridge Capital investors have been locked out of their money since March amid a liquidity crunch as corporate regulator ASIC stays mum about its knowledge or investigation into the potential collapse of another managed investment scheme.

APRA sets higher cybersecurity expectations for trustees

KARREN VERGARA
Trustees' cyber-resilience is riding high on APRA's enforcement agenda over the next four years, but in the short term the regulator warned it will escalate action where necessary if they cannot prove to have basic measures in place.

Local custody assets hit record $5.6tn

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Custodians' asset pools grew by 3% in the first half of the year, with HSBC's securities services division recording the largest jump.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Georgina Dudley

Georgina Dudley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
Georgina Dudley had been with JANA for 14 years before taking on the top job and she is uniquely positioned to lead the firm forward in a quickly changing environment. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media