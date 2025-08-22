Chalmers confirms super performance test changes are coming

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has wrapped up the three-day Economic Reform Roundtable, announcing a range of reforms the government will focus on.

Speaking at a press conference after the event, Chalmers said the government will look to make changes to the superannuation performance test.

"We are going to have another look at the super performance test. I want to make it perfectly clear that we are not talking about abolishing the performance test, and we are not talking about in any way interfering with the sole purpose of super funds, which is to deliver the maximum returns that they can for the members. I want to be perfectly clear about that," Chalmers said.

"But there is interest, from a government point of view, and certainly around the table, for us to make sure that there are no unnecessary obstacles or impediments to institutional investors like super [funds] investing in areas like housing and other areas where there's clearly a national need."

The announcement was welcomed by the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA).

"The performance test is important for our sector; it works to keep funds accountable. The challenge for us is how to keep all the good and future-proof the test," ASFA chief executive Mary Delahunty said.

"Regulation isn't 'set and forget' and shouldn't be when members' returns are at stake. In a fast-evolving investment landscape it's appropriate that there is due examination of whether the regulation fits the times."

The government also announced it would be introducing 'tell-us-once' legislation. Delahunty was present on day one of the Roundtable where she presented ways to cut down on duplication including recommending a 'tell-us-once' principle of reporting.

"The government's announcement it will be introducing 'tell-us-once' legislation to reduce regulatory duplication is a significant win for all Australians, and will benefit everyone with a superannuation account," Delahunty said.

"ASFA's core message to the Roundtable when we spoke on Day 1 was that regulation is vital for trust, but when it overlaps or is outdated, it drags down member returns and that impacts productivity.

"We are delighted the government has heard our key message and is taking action."

ASFA said, in the past seven years, compliance and risk management costs for APRA-regulated funds have almost doubled - from $550 million in 2017-18 to $1.05 billion in 2024-25.