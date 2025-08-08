Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Chalmers calls for solutions, not problems

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 8 AUG 2025   12:29PM

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has laid out the groundwork for participants of the government's Economic Reform Roundtable so the focus can remain on problem solving.

Ahead of the Roundtable, which will be held over three days from August 19 to 21, Treasury has released three issues papers around the three themes for the roundtable: resilience, productivity, and budget sustainability and tax reform.

"The Roundtable is all about building consensus around reforms, the issues papers do the problem definition," Chalmers said.

"They define the issues, set out recent trends and outline the big challenges and opportunities we are confronting.

"They are deliberately flat and factual, and the issues are already well known and broadly understood, but we are circulating them so we can spend time at the Roundtable on specific ideas not just problem identification."

The resilience paper identified growing global uncertainty, including supply chain issues, and greater power struggles between economies, as major threats to Australia's economy.

It also pointed to the population ageing, shifts in industrial composition, rapid changes in technology and the transition to renewable energy as structural shifts that need to be addressed.

On the productivity front, the paper outlines trends in capital deepening, competition and dynamism, skills development and matching in the labour market, and our changing industry composition.

"These challenges are longstanding and global in nature, but require local attention and sustained effort to address," the paper said.

Lastly, Treasury said economic trends, including the path of productivity growth, will impact the Budget over the coming decades.

"There are several long-term structural trends that will continue to affect Australia's Budget," the third paper said.

"These include population ageing, expanded use of digital and data technology, climate change and the net zero transformation, rising demand for care and support services, and increased geopolitical risk and fragmentation.

"Slow productivity growth would make it more difficult to maintain a sustainable budget position into the future."

Read more: Economic Reform RoundtableTreasurer Jim ChalmersTreasury
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AustralianSuper, ASFA, Macquarie chiefs invited to Roundtable
'We're proceeding' with Div 296: Chalmers
Treasury launches retirement phase transparency consultation
Chalmers unveils Economic Reform Roundtable agenda
Treasury launches consultation on CSLR breaching sub-sector levy caps
Australian investment in venture capital lags: SMC
Treasury opens consult on non-compete reforms
Treasury wants 'more confidence' in sustainable product labels
Superannuation is Australia's 'productivity engine': ASFA
Chalmers unveils reforms to enhance RBA transparency

Editor's Choice

Legal costs weigh on AMP profits

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Costs associated with remediation and its simplification strategy put a slight dent in AMP's half-year net profits, coming in at $98 million.

WT Financial's Investco makes acquisition

ELIZA BAVIN
After establishing its first "Hubco" in April, the joint venture has made a further acquisition and launched its second Hubco.

ASX flags up to $35m in additional operating costs

ELIZA BAVIN
The ASX flagged the additional operating expenses in FY26 are a result of ASIC's inquiry into its governance, capability, risk management frameworks and practices.

ASIC says Cboe listing will 'foster competition'

ELIZA BAVIN
The financial regulator is in the final stages of considering a listing market application from Cboe Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
1-15

FAAA Congress early bird tickets now on sale. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Simon Glazier

Simon Glazier

MANAGING DIRECTOR, AUSTRALIA
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Second time was the charm for Simon Glazier in his bid for the managing director role at Fidelity International's Australian outfit. Now in the top job, he isn't banking on the investment giant's past glories to keep it firing. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media