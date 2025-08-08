Chalmers calls for solutions, not problems

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has laid out the groundwork for participants of the government's Economic Reform Roundtable so the focus can remain on problem solving.

Ahead of the Roundtable, which will be held over three days from August 19 to 21, Treasury has released three issues papers around the three themes for the roundtable: resilience, productivity, and budget sustainability and tax reform.

"The Roundtable is all about building consensus around reforms, the issues papers do the problem definition," Chalmers said.

"They define the issues, set out recent trends and outline the big challenges and opportunities we are confronting.

"They are deliberately flat and factual, and the issues are already well known and broadly understood, but we are circulating them so we can spend time at the Roundtable on specific ideas not just problem identification."

The resilience paper identified growing global uncertainty, including supply chain issues, and greater power struggles between economies, as major threats to Australia's economy.

It also pointed to the population ageing, shifts in industrial composition, rapid changes in technology and the transition to renewable energy as structural shifts that need to be addressed.

On the productivity front, the paper outlines trends in capital deepening, competition and dynamism, skills development and matching in the labour market, and our changing industry composition.

"These challenges are longstanding and global in nature, but require local attention and sustained effort to address," the paper said.

Lastly, Treasury said economic trends, including the path of productivity growth, will impact the Budget over the coming decades.

"There are several long-term structural trends that will continue to affect Australia's Budget," the third paper said.

"These include population ageing, expanded use of digital and data technology, climate change and the net zero transformation, rising demand for care and support services, and increased geopolitical risk and fragmentation.

"Slow productivity growth would make it more difficult to maintain a sustainable budget position into the future."