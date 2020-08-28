Challenges on the horizon for CountPlus

CountPlus recorded an increase of net profit after tax to $5.95 million in FY20 from $3.68 million ahead of future challenges to its Count Financial business.

The accounting firm increased its cash to $21.11 million, up from $8.5 million in the preceding period.

The strengthened balance sheet may come to be useful in this financial year as chief executive Matthew Rowe said Count Financial will be faced with the consequences of the Royal Commission including the mandatory rollback of grandfathered rebates and platform commissions paid to licensees.

Ahead of the changes, Count Financial has started the move to a "clean" user pays, fee-for-service licensee model borne by the adviser.

Rowe said the clean model means that Count Financial and its member firms will need to pivot to charging a sustainable fee for their advice services.

"Count Financial is expected to continue to be profitable in FY2021, however a reduction in earnings in FY2021 may take place as these important structural changes are embedded, and a future-ready client centric advice model takes place," he said.

After buying back Count Financial from Commonwealth Bank last year, 101 advisers left. However, over the same period a further 46 advisers came on board.

Of the 101 advisers that left 54 retired or ceased providing advice, 32 joined another licensee due to cost, 11 changed employers and four were terminated.

"Various Count Financial firms made decision regarding their ability to continue to offer financial advice as a service under this revised model," Rowe said.

The new advisers that came on board have generated $301,000 of annual gross revenue each compared to the $78,000 of the advisers that left.

In addition, Count Financial undertook a member survey revealing 83% of respondents would refer the dealer group to a financial adviser looking to change licensee.

The company will pay a dividend of 1.25 cents per share.