Challenger wins $200m mandate

Challenger has scored a $200 million mandate in indexed global equities from an industry fund.

Local Government Super, which manages $12 billion in retirement savings for current and former New South Wales government employees, picked Challenger for the allocation.

Challenger's Index Plus equities product includes an agreed contractual margin over a benchmark index for no management fee.

"By guaranteeing an excess return, the product can provide a boost to expected total returns. The mandate builds on Challenger's recognised leadership in Beta solutions," Challenger said.

"The "Index Plus" product can be used as an effective substitute for traditional passive funds, or as a complementary solution to active management in a portfolio. Investors can choose from a range of investment terms and liquidity profiles, and indices can be tailored according to specific needs."

"Challenger understand members' needs and are well placed to deliver innovative products that deliver low-cost returns for LGS members," LGS chief investment officer Craig Turnbull said.

Likewise, Challenger head of institutional partnerships Simon Brinsmead said: "LGS and Challenger have a long-standing retirement solutions partnership, and we are pleased that we have been able to expand on this to help LGS with an effective and innovative investment solution."