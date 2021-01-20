NEWS
Executive Appointments
Challenger welcomes board director
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 JAN 2021   12:26PM

The investment management firm has appointed a former government secretary as a non-executive director.

Heather Smith has 20 years' experience in the Australian public service sector and was previously secretary of the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science.

Prior to this she served as deputy secretary in the departments of the Prime Minister and Cabinet and Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Smith was previously a deputy director-general in the Office of National Assessments and worked at the Australian Treasury and at the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Challenger chair Peter Polson said he is pleased to welcome Smith to the board.

"She has performed at the highest level in support of the Australian Government and Prime Ministers on economic reform, innovation and technological change, foreign policy, national security and intelligence matters," Polson sad.

"She brings significant expertise and experience to the board."

Smith will offer herself for election at the annual general meeting in October 2021.

The appointment follows an announcement in December where Challenger revealed it was buying Catholic Super's banking business for $35 million.

Challenger and MyLife MyFinance have entered into an agreement with an expected settlement date of March 2021.

Challenger will fund the $35 million price plus the ADI capital requirements via a $100 million distribution in the March quarter.

