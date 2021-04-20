NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Challenger to change annuity pricing
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 20 APR 2021   12:36PM

Challenger posted record life sales but warned investors of lower FY21 profits, as tighter credit spreads force it to change annuity pricing.

The life business, which includes annuities and other products such as Challenger Index Plus, saw $1.37 billion of net inflows from $2.4 billion of sales in the three months to March.

Challenger sold $1.57 billion of annuities in the quarter, which was 165% higher than previous corresponding period's $979 million.

Majority of the annuities sales came from domestic fixed-term sales ($1.39 billion) with small contributions from domestic lifetime ($107 million) and Japan MS Primary sales ($79 million). Sales of other products were $847 million.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

"Challenger reaffirms its FY21 normalised net profit before tax guidance, however, now expects to be at the bottom end of the $390 million and $440 million guidance range," CGF said.

"Earnings reflect the sharp decline in credit spreads over the year, which were not fully reflected in customer pricing. Challenger is responding to the investment conditions by significantly adjusting annuity pricing."

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

Fidante growing, no external business for CIP

Challenger's funds management business, which includes multi-boutique business Fidante Partners and internal and external manager CIP Asset Management, grew to $99.7 billion (9% growth over December quarter).

Fidante Partners accounted for $78.8 billion of the $99.7 billion total FUM. Its boutique partners attracted $5.5 billion of net inflows and $1.4 billion of market returns. Fidante's net inflows were slightly lower than December quarter's $5.7 billion.

CIP Asset Management, which Challenger has taken to external clients in recent years, accounted for $20.9 billion of the $99.7 billion FUM. CIP saw a $1.5 billion increase in its assets under management which Challenger attributed to the Life business.

Overall, Challenger funds management's 9% or $8.5 billion growth in the March quarter came from: Fidante inflows ($5.5 billion), Fidante market returns ($1.4 billion), CIP Asset Management inflows ($1.5 billion, which came from Challenger's Life business).

Read more: ChallengerCIP Asset ManagementFidante Partners
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Fidante opens Singapore office, hires from AMP Capital
Oaktree hires from Challenger
Fidante signs on new boutique
Catholic Super bank implements Temenos
Wholesale funds recover losses
EG to expand Asia REIT down under
Bennelong hires for new role
Alphinity portfolio manager resigns
BetaShares targets HNW market with new role
Ardea launches fund to European investors
Editor's Choice
JANA chief investment officer resigns
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:49PM
After 23 years with JANA, chief investment officer Steven Carew has resigned.
Rest launches low-cost SRI option
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:49PM
The $59 billion super fund has launched the responsible investment option Financial Standard revealed it was working on late last year, introducing one of the lowest cost SRI vehicles in the market.
Vanguard UK upends cost of advice
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:47PM
Vanguard has launched a financial advice offering in the UK that will charge a flat rate of 0.79%, a whopping three times less than what the industry charges on average.
Best MySuper options by risk-adjusted returns
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:43PM
Australian Ethical, Aware Super and BUSSQ are the top three performers in MySuper, when risk adjusted returns are considered.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Ian McDermott
Principal Lawyer/ Director
imac legal & compliance
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Michael Pennisi
Chief Executive Officer
QSuper
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicolas Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.